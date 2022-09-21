Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Value Research Center (VRC) Value Research Center, Kyoto at the UNGA77 Science Summit Valuing Value: How any organization can measure stakeholder value and "Ethical Capitalism"

KYOTO, Japan, Sept 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - What qualifies a 'good' company these days? How can a company's impacts on key stakeholders be honestly measured?



Prof. Philip Sugai, Director of the Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University, Kyoto will share how he and his research team have integrated and synthesized many of the world's top ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks into The Value Model, a goal-based, objective, and transparent model for measuring stakeholder value at this year's UN General Assembly Science Summit.



The theme of this year's Science Summit is "The Role of Science and Innovation in Attaining the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This event brings together scientists, academics, government leaders and citizens from around the world to participate in a series of workshops, presentations and discussions. The 8th annual Science Summit is being held live in New York and online and it is free to attend.



This presentation is one of seven events hosted by the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and its co-host, the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.



"Our half-day workshop aims to help move beyond the politics surrounding discussions around sustainability," said Prof. Sugai. "Based on an ethical foundation from Japan, we'll define what a 'good' company is, then explore how company impacts on its stakeholders can be measured and managed, and finally how this kind of measurement model can be used to develop both practical regulatory oversight as well as forward-thinking, value-focused business strategies across developed and developing economies."



Following Prof. Sugai's opening presentation, he and Prof. Toshiya Hoshino, Director of the ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC), OSIPP, Osaka University, will discuss how value measurement and more meaningful ESG reporting can help further enhance the achievement of SDGs, as well as Japan's unique role and contribution to these issues.



After this discussion, a panel of experts in Japanese business and sustainability reporting who have deep experience across academia, industry, and government policy will dig more deeply into the essence of value, Japan's historical and current efforts to align this history with the current challenges addressed by the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, and how business can continue to drive real and measurable achievement of these in a just and equitable way.



Panel speakers include:

- Prof. Haruko Satoh (Moderator), Co-Director, OSIPP-IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka University

- Masato Yamazaki, Professor Emeritus of Economics, Aquinas College

- Yoshie Sugai, Founder and Head Instructor, Chiseikan Dojo

- Trista Bridges, Cofounder & Principal, Author, Read the Air

- Jin Montesano, Chief People Officer, LIXIL Corporation

- Kumar Iyer, Sustainable Strategy Mentor



The Valuing Value half-day workshop will be held on Monday, Sept 26 from 9:00 - 11:30 EST (22:00 - 00:30 JST).



Details of the Valuing Value workshop are here:

https://ssunga77.sched.com/event/1AWkD/valuing-value-how-any-organization-can-measure-stakeholder-value-and-ethical-capitalism/



Registration for Science Summit at UNGA77 (free) is here:

https://www.eventbrite.be/e/science-summit-at-unga77-september-2022-tickets-258988691147



About the Value Research Center

The Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan was established in November 2021. Its mission: develop a practical system for organizations to measure, monitor, assess and report on the impacts they have on various stakeholder groups; the company, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners, society, and the planet.



The VRC enhances its Value Model continuously, integrating new frameworks as they're introduced, bringing greater transparency, objectivity and measurability to value creation - in ways we often didn't see. The VRC Value Model gives government and industry the eyes to see impacts they're actually having, and the ability to fix what's broken and enhance what they're doing well. Learn more at www.valueresearchcenter.com.



About the ESG-IREC Research Center

The Osaka University Graduate School of International Public Policy - ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC) conducts research on practical implementable "ESG integration" models in corporate and business activities for the creation of a more sustainable future. Visit www.osipp.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/.





Topic: Research and development

Source: Value Research Center (VRC)

Sectors: Environment, ESG, Funds & Equities, Legal & Compliance

