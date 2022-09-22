Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics, Rinani Genotec Sign LOI with Universiti Malaysia Sabah Parties agree to collaborate on research in genetics, regenerative and alternative medicine

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155) is pleased to report that the Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Rinani Genotec Sdn Bhd (Genotec) to collaborate on research and development (R&D) in genetics, and regenerative and alternative medicines.

Chairman of Malaysian Genomics, Datuk Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min

Under the LOI, MGRC, which owns a high-throughput sequencing lab, advanced microarray facility, and new state-of-the-art cell processing lab, as well as Genotec, which specializes in biomedical treatments using stem cells, will assist in strengthening the teaching and research activities of the undergraduate programme at UMS' Faculty of Science and Natural Resources.



This cooperation will enable the exchange of research resources and ideas to enhance the quality of research at UMS, as well as create opportunities for students from the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources to serve their internship period at MGRC or Genotec.



Chairman of Malaysian Genomics, Datuk Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min, said, "We are happy to assist UMS undergraduates in pursuing their R&D goals so that they have a better understanding of their field of study. This is also in support of the National Biotechnology Policy 2.0 launched recently focusing on agriculture and food security, healthcare and wellbeing, as well as industrial and the circular economy."



The Dean of the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources, UMS, Professor Dr. Jualang Azlan Gansau said, "UMS is actively engaging in research as well as teaching activities and the involvement of industry is crucial in ensuring the relevance of such activities conducted at the University."



The signing of the LOI followed UMS' visit to MGRC's Biosafety Level 2 cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice)-certified laboratory, which is used for the production of cell therapies, including CAR T-cell therapies for various cancers.



