Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Monday, 26 September 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Future Event
Less Than a Month to go for Jordan's Largest Tech Expo for Start-ups

AMMAN, JORDAN, Sept 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's is preparing for the very first edition of the country's largest tech expo for start-ups, Jordan StartUp Expo 2022 (https://jordanstartupexpo.com), organised by The Future Event Media & Productions (https://thefuture-event.com), on 19-20 October 2022 at the St. Regis, Amman.


Jordan's start-up ecosystem being ranked 3rd in the Middle East & 64th Globally, this expo is bringing together the country's emerging yet innovative start-ups along with leading cutting-edge solution providers, Venture Capital firms, Angel Investors, Accelerators & Incubators. With 1600+ Attendees, 250+ Start-up Founders, 55+ Speakers and 30+ solution providers, this business expo is aimed to deconstruct the critical issues, grouped into key themes namely:

- Start-Up Development & Grass roots
- Performance, Technology & Data science
- Brand & Engagement
- Finance & Funding

Under the Patronage of The Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, along with the presence H.E. Mr. Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, there will be multiple attractions, such as Start-up Solutions Showcase, Start-up Awards, Government Participation, Investor Meetings, Pitch Competition, Hackathon, Demo Days and many more. To learn more about the two days of entrepreneurial knowledge and networking, visit: https://jordanstartupexpo.com/.

For more information, contact:
Jamal Alturaby
Phone: + 91 8884144691
Email: jamal@thefuture-event.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Future Event
Sectors: Trade Shows, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 is on Fire  
Sept 27, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Less Than a Month to go for Jordan's Largest Tech Expo for Start-ups  
Sept 26, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business  
Monday, September 26, 2022 7:25:00 PM
Eisai: Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Syringe (Methotrexate) Approved in Japan for Rheumatoid Arthritis  
Monday, September 26, 2022 7:14:00 PM
'DK Mobile: Genesis', the First On-Chain Game of ITSBLOC, Starting Pre-Register  
Sept 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit 1H2022 Revenue Up by 11.8% to HK$571.7 Million   
Sept 26, 2022 14:33 HKT/SGT
CALB is in the process of offering shares: leading product capability wins with outstanding R&D strength   
Sept 26, 2022 14:03 HKT/SGT
HKTDC launches GoGBA Day for the International Business Community  
Sept 26, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Innovative Fintech Company Service Provider KPay completes US$10 million financing  
Sept 26, 2022 13:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Tohoku University embark on strategic alliance to realize 'Well-being Society'  
Monday, September 26, 2022 11:18:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cloud Show
27  -  28   September
Dubai
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
8   November
Malaysia
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
17   November
Manila, Philippines
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       