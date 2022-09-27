Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Clarion Events Ltd
HMA conference to look at future of Hospital at Home model in Asia
On Nov 25, join key stakeholders in the Hospital at Home space - from hospitals, care providers to policymakers and solutions providers - to discuss developments and what the future holds

Singapore, Sept 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With limited hospital capacity and growing demand for care, Hospital at Home (HaH) programmes have gained traction over the world as an alternative care delivery model.


Scaling up HaH is a complex affair though. Various stakeholders have to be involved and engaged - besides patients and clinicians, there are the caregivers, third-party payers and policymakers and solutions providers - to ensure tertiary hospital care can be delivered seamlessly into a patient's home, with the best outcomes and care experience.

This is why Hospital Management Asia is organising the Hospital@Home Asia conference, with Singapore's MOH Office for Healthcare Transformation as knowledge partner. The one-day event on 25 November will delve into different aspects of hospital at home programmes with a particular focus on Singapore's MIC@Home (Mobile Inpatient Care at Home).

Prof Dan Yock Young, Deputy Director Medical Services, Ministry of Health Singapore, will briefly share Singapore's rationale behind pursuing hospital at home, before handing over to Dr Michael Montalto, Director, Hospital in the Home, Epworth Hospital Australia, who is one of the pioneers and proponent of this care delivery model.

This leads into the panel discussions and presentations across the day. Prof Dan and Dr Montalto will be joining the first panel discussion looking at whether Hospital at Home is the future of acute medicine.

The subsequent discussion will delve into the challenges and opportunities in starting up MIC@Home programmes in Singapore, followed by another session focused on the ways of scaling up such programmes. The last panel will be centred on operationalising Hospital at Home models.

Representatives from Singapore public hospitals, such as Dr Stephanie Ko (Consultant, Division of Advanced Internal Medicine, Department of Medicine, National University Hospital System, NUHS@Home), Dr Ang Yan Hoon (Senior consultant and Programme Director, Aging-in-Place Medical Home, Yishun Health), and Dr Tan Woei Jen Michelle (Consultant and Head Department of Family Medicine & Continuing Care (FMCC), Singapore General Hospital), will be part of these panels. They will be joined by international speakers such as Jeanette Walters, Executive Director Integrated Care Systems at Wellbeing SA, Australia, which runs the My Home Hospital programme; and global solutions providers such as Philips.

There will be three Technology Showcases interspersed between panel sessions, where healthtech companies, agencies and care providers will take the stage to introduce and feature their solutions and offerings. Dr Carolyn Lam, Founder & CEO, Us2.ai will be sharing their AI solution that can improve diagnostic workflows for heart failure. An exhibition space featuring solutions and technologies vital to enabling home healthcare will be set up at the event as well.

Don't miss this chance to network and meet with key players in the home healthcare space in Asia, and to gain insights and perspectives from an esteemed panel of speakers driving this care model. Registration is now open - click on this link for more information on the agenda, speakers, and to register: www.hospitalmanagementasia.com/events/hospital-at-home/.

Hospital@Home Asia
Date: 25 November 2022
Venue: Amara Hotel (in-person event)

Media Contact
Eu Yan Jun
Hospital Management Asia
Email: yanjun.eu@clarionevents.com


