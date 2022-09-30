Friday, 30 September 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Club Med Ohayo Japan: Club Med Resorts in Japan welcome back travellers in time for the winter season The leader of all-inclusive snow holidays is ready to welcome travellers back to Japan for an unparalleled ski experience in the world's best ski domains

SINGAPORE, Sept 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Club Med, the pioneer of Premium All-Inclusive holidays, is ready to welcome travellers back to Japan, following the further relaxation of travel restrictions for overseas travellers into the country. This much-anticipated move by the Japanese government is the final lid to allowing overseas travellers easier access into the country after more than two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.









"Japan has been on the wish-list of many of our guests and travellers alike, listing the country as the top place to visit amongst Asian travellers post-pandemic, according to a survey by the Development Bank of Japan and Japan Travel Bureau Foundation and is the number one choice for 49% of Singaporeans according to a recent study by market research firm, YouGov. Our resorts in Japan have been preparing to welcome back our guests with the needs of post-pandemic travellers in mind," said Rachael Harding, Chief Executive Officer, East and South Asia & Pacific Markets, Club Med. "We are very excited to introduce another property in Japan to meet this pent-up travel demand and to also showcase both enhanced and new programmes plus activities aimed at multi-generational families. Our guests can look forward to meaningful and distinctive travel experiences that are unique to the destination. This comes of course with our all-inclusive package and flexible booking policy."



The Brand New Club Med Kiroro Peak, Renovated Club Med Sahoro and New Experiences in Club Med Tomamu



Travellers who have been eyeing Japan as a go-to destination post-pandemic can choose from three Club Med resorts in Japan, each offering unique locations and experiences, just in time for the winter season from some of the best powder snow in the world found on the ski slopes of Hokkaido. Listed below are the unique attractions, experiences and programmes that are available in each of the resorts:



Club Med Kiroro Peak, Hokkaido - For Savvy Travellers Looking For Unconventional Snow Vacations



Opening in December 2022, experience an unconventional snow vacation at Club Med Kiroro Peak, where mountain meets ocean. The ski-in-ski-out resort offers snow enthusiasts direct access to an untouched ski domain with 23 courses for all levels and pristine off-piste ski slopes. With the highest annual snowfall in Japan (averagely 21m of snowfall a year) and one of the best powder snow in the world, guests can enjoy abundant snow coverage and long ski seasons that start as early as November and last till May, the only mountain resort in Asia to offer spring skiing with this seasonality.



Apres-ski the Hokkaido way as Club Med Kiroro Peak offers a wealth of experiences, featuring Club Med's first traditional Japanese onsen, Rotenburo outdoor open-air hot bathtub, saunas and a dedicated wellness hub. Guests can also expect a multitude of facilities at Club Med Kiroro Peak, including cultural workshops and activities, nature centres and an indoor resort pool. Not forgetting about Club Med Kiroro Grand is set to open in 2023 and welcomes guests of all ages with a wide host of family-oriented activities and facilities suitable for 2 years old and above.



Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido - For the Discerning Travellers Looking to Unlock Hokkaido's Mountain Charm



Surrounded by the magnificent Hidaka mountain range that is known for their fresh and snowy slopes, experience the exclusivity of a private mountain at Club Med Sahoro. Begin new traditions and experience a true immersion into authentic Japanese culture and heritage. Having completed its renovation in December 2019, the fresh new look is reflected in Club Med Sahoro's rooms, reception, theatre, dining and outdoor spaces, blending a level of nuanced modernity with traditional Japanese aesthetics while preserving the beauty and splendour of the Ainu culture.



Discover the best of Hokkaido from indulging in a traditional nabemono dining experience in the specialty restaurant and interactive Hokkaido cooking lessons to trying out ski in Club Med's first ever Ski Simulator (digital climbing wall) and unwinding in an open-air hot Canadian bath amidst a picturesque mountain landscape, Club Med Sahoro offers a unique selection of magical experiences and moments to share with family and friends.



Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido - For the Trend Seekers Looking to Ride a Different Wave



Situated amidst Tomamu mountain, the 145-hectare ski-in and ski-out resort is a paradise for ski lovers and adventure seekers with 29 ski runs for all levels. The perfect natural playground in this winter wonderland, be the first on the mountain and strap on your skis or snowboards to ride a new wave on the freshly prepared white powdery slopes all day long. The fun doesn't end after the sun sets as the expert Gentils Organisateurs (G.O.) pave the way for a memorable night skiing session under a star-filled sky.



Be in for a treat with a host of wonderful and spectacular winter experiences that ignite the senses at Club Med Tomamu. Immerse yourself in Hokkaido culture and mountain lifestyle with a weekly "Feel Hokkaido" Festival and Cosy Winter Lifestyle concept over special themed activities and entertainment. Not forgetting that food aficionados will have a great time savouring a farm-to-table authentic yakiniku barbecue and indulging in the best local brews with a guided tasting of three premium Japanese whiskies and sakes at The Nest.



A Snow Holiday Like No Other



With over 25 ski resorts spanned across Canada, France, Italy, China and Japan, Club Med offers a world of incomparable snow experiences. Guests can expect an all-inclusive, hassle-free holiday experience Club Med is renowned for, which includes accommodation with refined comfort and contemporary interior design, gourmet cuisine and open bar located in exceptional destinations. This is completed with a myriad of activities and entertainment throughout the day including ski and snowboarding classes with ski passes, as well as kids' clubs from 4 to 17 years of age which are made possible by an attentive and dedicated G.O. team.



Travel with a Peace of Mind



Club Med has developed Safe Together, a guest assurance program with the support of Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, to ensure optimal health and safety of the travellers through a series of heightened hygiene and safety protocols implemented across all of Club Med's resorts and aligned with recommendations from the worldwide health authorities and local regulations.



Aside from heightened safety measures, Club Med also understands the need for increased flexibility and security with travel planning and has introduced the Peace of Mind policy at the start of the pandemic, giving travellers the freedom of a complementary change of travel date, a book-now-pay-later option, and free cancellation of up to 30 days before the travel date. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is also included in its all-inclusive holiday package for international destinations, more details available here.



Offering a unique blend of sports, cultural experiences, family activities and peace of mind, Club Med aims to make travel happen again to the land of the rising sun, with a renewed purpose of providing their guests with a Premium All-Inclusive worry-free experience. The same all-inclusive signature formula of great people, transformative experiences and idyllic destinations await guests at Club Med.



About Club Med



Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gerard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world's leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and working couples. Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts, of which 85% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23,000 Gentils Organisateurs (GOs) and Gentils Employes (GEs), representing 110 nationalities.



