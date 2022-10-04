Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 18:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
AIM Vaccine Announces Global Offering Results, Offer Price of HK$16.16 per H Share
To Commence Trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 October 2022

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. ("AIM Vaccine" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 06660.HK), the second largest vaccine company in China in terms of 2021 approved lot release volume (excluding COVID-19 vaccines), today announced the allotment results of its Global Offering. The Offer Price is HK$16.16 per H share. Dealings in the H shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are expected to commence on 6 October 2022 (Thursday) in board lot of 200 H shares each.

The H shares initially offered under the International Offering were over-subscribed. The net proceeds from the Global Offering are intended for advancing R&D of vaccine candidates and continuing to enrich vaccine pipeline, funding the capital expenditure on the construction of new production facilities for new vaccine products, and investing in sales and marketing activities. The Company said, through one decade of organic growth and external resource integration, AIM Vaccine has become a major player in the Chinese vaccine industry. The official listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks an important milestone in the history of the development of AIM Vaccine, opening a new chapter for the Company's development. The successful listing shows the trust and support of global investors for the Company's business development, and lays a firm ground for the Company's long-term growth. Looking forward, AIM Vaccine will carry on accelerating the R&D and commercialization process of the pipeline of vaccine candidates, and become a world-class vaccine company, thereby continuing to create greater value for shareholders.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
AIM Vaccine Announces Global Offering Results, Offer Price of HK$16.16 per H Share  
Oct 5, 2022 18:55 HKT/SGT
Amazfit Launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 Smartwatches in Malaysia  
Oct 5, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Spain receives 9th award of the "Fundación Consejo España-Japón" (Spain-Japan Foundation)  
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 1:13:00 PM
Blockchain on the Beach Barbados to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean at the University of West Indies Barbados  
Oct 5, 2022 09:17 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group's Strategic Partnership with Onlive.Site Eyes the Surging Live Commerce Market across Southeast Asia  
Oct 5, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region  
Oct 4, 2022 17:17 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan  
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 3:44:00 PM
SCIB Unveils Sample IBS House Built with 3D Technology  
Oct 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Delivers Two Large-Capacity Centrifugal Chillers for Singapore's Marina Bay District Cooling System  
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 10:58:00 AM
Rinnai and Toyota Start Exploring Hydrogen-Powered Cooking Methods  
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 10:02:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Total Telecom Congress
1  -  2   November
London
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
2   November
Malaysia
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
17   November
Manila, Philippines
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       