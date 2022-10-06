Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 6, 2022
Thursday, 6 October 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MContent
MContent Appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
Highlights:
- MContent expands leadership team to emphasize streaming business
- Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer facing streaming platform
- Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 integration across all product verticals

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MContent, the world's first fully decentralized content ecosystem is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Fong as their new chief of streaming business. The hiring of the well-respected industry veteran shows the commitment of the MContent board to strengthen its streaming business ambitions and commitment to its community and stakeholders as the company moves towards a rebranding and relaunch of its content platform.

Brandon Fong

As part of his new role, Fong will oversee MContent's consumer facing streaming platform with responsibility for all revenue growth, marketing operations, product development, and user acquisition initiatives. He will also lead new business development and strategic partnerships that integrate MContent's suite of web3 assets across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and transactional marketplaces.

"I am thrilled to join MContent and work with the talented leadership team to create unique streaming experiences for their consumers, content partners and advertisers. MContent's slate of high-quality content, engaged user community and dynamic, blockchain enabled rewards platform provide a strong foundation for continued success and growth," said Brandon Fong.

In his previous roles, Fong was Senior Vice President at Curiosity Stream and has held senior leadership positions at STX Entertainment, Time Inc., Starz Entertainment and AOL. He has executed content partnerships with FuboTV, Yahoo, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Snap and LG while driving strategic relationships with Facebook, Amazon and Jukin Media. He holds a bachelor's

He holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.

"Given Brandon's impressive track record as a transformative business leader and his strong relationships in the global content and streaming business, as well as his drive to create resilient teams and culture, I am confident that he will build on MContent's incredible success story and lead the business to new levels of sustainable and accelerated growth across the world for our customers, stakeholders & investors," said Umair Masoom, Founder & Managing Partner MContent.

For further information contact:

David Hein
INACTA Communications
David.hein@inacta.com / David@cryptooasis.ae
0585876888

Tariq Jaser
Digital Marketing Manager
MContent
tariqj@mcontent.net
+971585261290


Topic: Press release summary
Source: MContent
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, ICOs & Tokens, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CALB's Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Injects Strong Positive Energy to China's New Energy Industry  
Oct 6, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
CALB's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange makes it a premium target with outstanding high growth certainty on the gold track  
Oct 6, 2022 15:24 HKT/SGT
Global Web 3 MMORPG DK Mobile: Genesis, the Popularity of Pre-Register Is Soaring; 'Open fire' on ITSBLOC Platform  
Oct 6, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
MContent Appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business  
Oct 6, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Proto Hologram Technology Brings the Characters from the Hong Kong Highest Grossing Chinese Film "Warriors of Future" to Life  
Oct 6, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Apeiron Bioenergy secures equity investment from Proterra Investment Partners Asia to solidify upstream capabilities  
Oct 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA with attune, a Rizing Company  
Oct 6, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA with attune, a Rizing Company  
Oct 6, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
MRHB and Gold & Silver Standard (GSS) Partner to Expand Halal DeFi Offerings with Tokenized Precious Metals  
Oct 5, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
AIM Vaccine Announces Global Offering Results, Offer Price of HK$16.16 per H Share  
Oct 5, 2022 18:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Total Telecom Congress
1  -  2   November
London
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
2   November
Malaysia
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
17   November
Manila, Philippines
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       