Thursday, 6 October 2022, 19:16 HKT/SGT Share: AIM Vaccine, a Major Player in the Chinese Vaccine Industry Successfully Listed on the Main Board of SEHK

HONG KONG, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. ("AIM Vaccine" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 06660.HK), the second largest vaccine company in China in terms of 2021 approved lot release volume (excluding COVID-19 vaccines), was successfully listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today, with a board lot of 200 H shares each. The debut of AIM Vaccine's stock price was very outstanding on 6 October. The share price closed at HK$16.66, up 3.09%.



Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Company Limited and Macquarie Capital Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers. BOCI Asia Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited, and Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers. ICBC International Capital Limited is Joint Bookrunner, ICBC International Securities Limited and Livermore Holdings Limited are the Joint Lead Managers.



The Company said that the listing of AIM Vaccine in Hong Kong marks a key milestone and unfolds a new chapter in the Company's development. Looking ahead, AIM Vaccine will continue to strive to access to quality industry resources to expand and optimize its business. The Company will keep abreast of the most advanced platform technologies and innovation trends, accelerating the development of vaccine candidates and continuing to enrich its product portfolio, solidifying and expanding market leadership by increasing sales and marketing efforts for approved vaccine products and commercializing new products, thereby realizing its mission to "develop and manufacture top quality vaccines to safeguard the health of the world", becoming a world-class vaccine company in the global vaccine market and creating greater value for shareholders.







