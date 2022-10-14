Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, October 14, 2022
Friday, 14 October 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
InvestHK
InvestHK's Investment Promotion Week aims to lift foreign companies' awareness of Hong Kong's business opportunities

HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Invest Hong Kong will launch a series of themed seminars to provide foreign companies and business chambers with the latest updates about the city's dynamic business environment, enduring global hub status and business opportunities arising from growing ties with the Mainland.


As part of the official celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the five-day Investment Promotion Week will run in a hybrid format from October 17 to 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and online. It will feature five thematic days - Financial Services/Business Professional Services/FinTech, Innovation and Technology, Lifestyle and Creative Industries, Startup - Sustainable Futures, and the Greater Bay Area - with over 120 speakers sharing insights and experiences in their respective areas.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, are offering full support for the event and hope it will reinforce foreign investors' understanding of the city's enduring business advantages and highlight the new and emerging business opportunities.

Mr Lee said, "Hong Kong is the world's freest economy and an international financial, trading and shipping centre. We are always welcoming companies and investors from all over the world. With the full support of the Central Government, as well as the plentiful opportunities under such national strategies as the National 14th Five-Year Plan and the Greater Bay Area development, Hong Kong is the best choice for b usiness operations and expansion plans."

Mr Chan said, "Under 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong has a distinctive status and advantages: we have unparalleled and privileged access to the Mainland market, while remaining a free and open market economy with the common law system. And moreover, the HKSAR Government is committed to creating a strong impetus for economic development, by combining the strengths of a proactive government and an efficient market. We are sure that businesses from all over the world will be able to tap the vast opportunities Hong Kong and the Mainland offer."

The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, said, "This is a week not to be missed for those who want to learn about the key trends shaping global investment and how Hong Kong can help in capturing these opportunities. Participants will gain first-hand insights and pragmatic advice in all these important areas where we are witnessing tremendous growth - not only in Hong Kong, but in Mainland China and the region as a whole."

For more details of Investment Promotion Week, visit www.investhk.gov.hk/en/investment-promotion-week.html.


