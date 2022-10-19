Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: SOLDO CONSTANT LTD
SOLDO CONSTANT LTD and Eco Mining Solutions Enters into an Agreement to Complete the Transaction on the Hard Mining Bened (BND) Project

NEW YORK, NY, Oct 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The leaders of the international concerns SOLDO CONSTANT LTD and Eco Mining Solutions have signed an agreement to complete the transaction on the Hard Mining Bened (BND) project. Boris Batalov and Sergey Kostanich signed the final agreements and sealed the contract with a handshake. According to the press service of Soldo Constant, all the conditions necessary for the completion of transactions have been fulfilled on both sides. It is noted that the agreement was signed within the framework of the VII Eastern Economic Forum. The video of the signing is posted on the official YouTube channel of Eco Mining Solutions.

The companies announced the completion of the formation of organizational structures of cooperation, as well as the signing of all final agreements, and the fulfillment of all conditions necessary for the implementation of the international Hard Mining Bened project within the framework of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement concluded in 2021, which, in addition to the joint development of BND coin mining, provides for the exchange of technologies and personnel, as well as the participation of SOLDO CONSTANT LTD participates in international projects of Eco Mining Solutions.

Boris Batalov, Director of SOLDO CONSTANT LTD, made the following statement at a briefing on the signing of the contract: "I thank Eco Mining Solutions for becoming one of our first strategic partners! It is especially pleasant that you have imbued yourself with the idea of our anti-poverty ideas and our IT developments. According to our roadmap, we are building a network of nodes that will be able to ensure the operation of a decentralized repository of world events. The Benedhash application is the world's first public blockchain storage, the use of which is required in many areas of the real economy. In 2024, we will release an application for free access, which notaries will be able to use - to duplicate registers with signatures of participants, emergency commissioners - to photograph accidents with instant uploading of incident photos to the blockchain, lawyers - to sign contracts with the possibility of publicly requesting data from the Bened blockchain. And many other users around the world."

For reference. Thanks to the signed agreement, the opportunities for mining BND coins using Hard Mining Bened technology have doubled. Previously, using Soft Mining technology, users could mine 1% per day of the account balance. Hard Mining technology can already guarantee users 2% BND per day, all rights to this technology belong to Eco Mining Solutions.

These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations, which constitute forward-looking estimates. Any statement contained in these materials, which is not information for past reporting periods, is a forward-looking assessment associated with known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as a result of which actual results, performance indicators or achievements may differ materially from expected results, performance indicators or achievements, directly or indirectly expressed in these forward-looking estimates.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/benedcoin
Telegram: https://t.me/benedcrypto
Github: https://github.com/BENEDcrypto

Media Contact
SOLDO CONSTANT LTD Boris Bataloff
Address: 41 central Chambers, Dame Court, Dublin 2.
tel +44 7360535070
info@bened.cc
https://bened.cc/

SOURCE: SOLDO CONSTANT LTD




Topic: Press release summary
Source: SOLDO CONSTANT LTD

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

 News Alerts
