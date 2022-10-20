Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Thursday, 20 October 2022, 08:02 HKT/SGT
Source: GBA
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA)'s EMEA Lead to speak at UK House of Commons

London, UK, Oct 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Blockchain Chair in the House of Commons, Martin Docherty-Hughes MP, has invited Ms. Priya Guliani, (the Government Blockchain Association's Regional Lead for Europe, Middle East, and Africa), to speak at the APPG Evidence Meeting on Sustainability & Climate Change: Energy Consumption & Other Issues.


This meeting is part of the APPG's work on blockchain in the UK Parliament, and part of a series of APPG meetings to make the policymakers aware of blockchain technology's developments, applications, and regulatory implications.

Representatives of academic institutions and the blockchain industry will bring their perspectives on how blockchain can be utilized to solve sustainability and climate change issues. Specifically, is blockchain harming the causes themselves? The issues surrounding blockchain, sustainability, and climate Impact will be discussed by experts, furthering the APPG's understanding of the technology.

The meeting logistics will include speakers from different companies and institutions, followed by a Q&A with the members of the houses of Commons and Lords, the APPG on Blockchain Advisory Board, and the audience.

Register for this event HERE: https://bicpavilion.com/about_pavilion/appg-blockchain)

Priya Guliani is the EMEA Director at the Government Blockchain Association. She is an impact and technology entrepreneur, building decentralized identity solution to bring social, financial, and digital inclusion. She is an MIT certified leadership professional and Oxford certified Blockchain expert with over 14 years of IT consulting experience. She is also an author and speaker in innovative technology and sustainability space. In response to the world succumbing to the global pandemic, Priya formed and leads the Sustainable Environmental Stewardship, working group within GBA. The group's mission is to help public and private organizations create Sustainable, Attainable, and Maintainable solutions to combat climate change.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a non-profit, global organization, allowing the public and private sectors to connect, communicate, and collaborate over everything blockchain. Developing training materials, assessment tools, white papers, and applications for the blockchain community, GBA brings collaborators together through a variety of events. To find out more, visit GBA's website at www.gbablobal.org.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Blockchain Technology
