KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONE Championship(TM)(ONE) made a triumphant return to the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a thrilling night of martial arts action. ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade featured a series of exciting matchups, headlined by three World Title bouts.

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Main Event Ends in No Contest After Unintentional Foul Stops Fight

Agilan Thani (L) defeats Germany's Ilja Stojanov (R) via submission (rear-naked choke)

Agilan Thani (L) defeats Germany's Ilja Stojanov (R) at ONE on Prime Video 3's In-Stadium After Main Event

ONE Championship, in partnership with leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brand TUMI, presented the prestigious ONE World Title belt to the World Champions.



The main event showdown between former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker and #2-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade ended in controversy midway through the third round, after Andrade connected with an unintentional knee to Lineker's groin.



The two bitter rivals traded bombs from the sound of the opening bell, with "Wonder Boy" looking to push forward behind a stinging right jab. Lineker found openings to land his thunderous hooks, rocking Andrade in the second round. However, the younger fighter did considerable damage to Lineker with his striking, causing the veteran's right eye to nearly close by the end of the frame.



In the third stanza, Andrade connected with a knee to the midsection and had Lineker reeling in pain. "Wonder Boy" tried to follow up with another knee, but it unintentionally landed south of the waistline. After a five-minute recovery period, Lineker could no longer continue. The fight was ruled a no contest and the ONE Bantamweight World Title now remains vacant.



In the co-main event, Regian Eersel became a two-sport ONE World Champion, capturing the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title behind an efficient striking display against Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee. Action was fierce throughout the five-round contest, with both men trading combinations while taking each other's best shots. Sinsamut was game from start to end, wearing Eersel's damage on his face well. But the Dutch-Surinamese fighter was just too good, as "The Immortal" increased his aggression in the championship rounds to take the split-decision victory.



Teenage Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu sensation Kade Ruotolo captured the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title, defeating multi-time Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev via heel hook. Ruotolo was constantly on the attack, but once he trapped Kurzhev in a leg lock situation, the American grabbed ahold of the heel and put pressure on the knee to force the tap. Ruotolo also received a US$50,000 bonus for his performance.



In a featherweight kickboxing contest, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Mohammed Boutasaa figured in an all-out war of attrition for three rounds. The two met each other at the center of the Circle and looked to trade bombs in the opening stanza. Boutasaa went on the offensive in round two, as Sitthichai opted to lay back and counter. In the third frame, the Thai star came alive, moving forward with a sense of purpose. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in favor of Sitthichai to win by unanimous decision.



ONE Championship newcomer Shamil Gasanov made quick work of #2-ranked featherweight MMA contender Kim Jae Woong in his promotional debut, submitting the South Korean dynamo with a rear-naked choke in the first round. Gasanov closed the distance early and swiftly took Kim's back with an explosive takedown. After a quick scramble, the Russian's left arm wound up underneath Kim's chin as he cranked out the rear-naked choke. His performance earned him a US$50,000 bonus.



Performance bonus winners: Kade Ruotolo (US$50,000), Shamil Gasanov (US$50,000), Mehdi Zatout (US$50,000), Noelle Grandjean (US$50,000)



MAIN CARD

MMA - Catchweight (145.50 lbs): John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade is declared a no contest in round three

Muay Thai - Lightweight: Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee via Split Decision

Submission Grappling - Catchweight (174.00 lbs): Kade Ruotolo def. Uali Kurzhev via Submission (Heel Hook) at 4:26

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Mohammed Boutasaa via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Featherweight: Shamil Gasanov def. Kim Jae Woong via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:09 of R1



LEAD CARD

MMA - Catchweight (127.00 lbs): Jeremy Miado def. Danial Williams via TKO at 0:31 of R3

Muay Thai - Flyweight: Taiki Naito def. Amir Naseri via Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai - Bantamweight: Mehdi Zatout def. Asa Ten Pow via TKO at 3:00 of R1

MMA - Catchweight (116.75 lbs): Noelle Grandjean def. Lea Bivins via TKO at 4:01 of R1



IN-STADIUM (AFTER EVENT)

MMA - Featherweight: Yoon Chang Min def. Keanu Subba via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Welterweight: Agilan Thani def. Ilja Stojanov via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:48 of R2



About ONE Championship(TM)



ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 150 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video Sports, ELEVEN Sports, Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, RedeTV and more.





