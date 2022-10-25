Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ni Hsin Group Berhad Ni Hsin Obtains VTA Approval for Electric Vehicle Bikes Venture into e-mobility in line with Ni Hsin's drive towards ESG

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Market-listed Ni Hsin Group Berhad (formerly known as Ni Hsin Resources Berhad (Bursa: NIHSIN, 7215), today received the Vehicle Type Approvals (VTA) from Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia under the Malaysia Road Transport Act 1987 for two models of its EBIXON Electric Vehicle Bikes (EBIXON EV Bikes) in the personal and commercial categories namely, the TAILG BOLD and TAILG TORQ respectively.

Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of NH EV TECH

NH EV TECH had on 23 March 2022 entered into an Original Equipment Manufacturing Agreement (OEM Agreement) with Dongguan Tailing Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd. (TAILG) for the manufacture of EV Bikes or EV Motorcycles as commonly known in Malaysia.



Under the OEM Agreement, TAILG will manufacture the EV Bikes and deliver components, spare parts and software while NH EV TECH will assemble and test as well as run quality control and commission the EV Bikes in Malaysia.



TAILG, established in China in 2004, specializes in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy electric vehicles. Its products cover electric bike, electric scooter, electric special bike, electric tricycle and other vehicles. TAILG, which ranks top 3 in China, is recognised as a "Partner of UN Environment E-mobility Programme" and has 7,000 exclusive shops all around the world. TAILG also set the Guinness World Records for the greatest distance by electric scooter, single charge in October of 2020.



The International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) had, on 17 March 2022, issued the Manufacturing Licence to NH EV TECH to act as Licenced Manufacturer to carry out 'Manufacture and Assembly of Electric Vehicle Bike' activity at 47, Jalan Taming Dua, Taman Taming Jaya, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor Darul Ehsan as from 29 October 2021 in pursuance of the Industrial Co-ordination Act 1975 (ACT 156).



Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of NH EV TECH, said: "With the VTA approvals, NH EV TECH will commence Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly of its EBIXON EV Bikes in NOVEMBER 2022 and thereafter we will launch the EBIXON EV Bikes in the Malaysian market."



"The venture into the e-mobility business is in line with the Group's commitment on ESG. The Ni Hsin EV Bikes are the first fully adapted EV Bikes for the domestic personal and commercial market and will create a new standard in clean transport across the country and beyond."



"The focus of the new design is to deliver class-leading carrying capacity, range and top speed in order to encourage mass adoption of zero-emission transport across Malaysia, all while simultaneously avoiding the need for additional infrastructure."



"This is an EV bike tailored for different commercial use-cases such as carrying passengers or cargo with safety at the forefront. It is truly a testament to our commitment to offering world-class EV technology in the ASEAN region."



"Our EBIXON EV Bike models feature a dual swappable battery system offering a combined range of up to 200 km (112 mi). The batteries can be plugged into a home outlet to charge or be swapped at designated battery stations. Additionally, the battery power can be replenished at a public charger."



"Through extensive research and development initiatives in collaboration with TAILG, EBIXON EV Bikes are designed and developed to reach "near cost parity" with internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles in the Malaysian market, but at a running cost that's up to 70% lower. EBIXON EV Bikes are designed to suit the Malaysian and regional climate, road conditions and ridership styles while ensuring quality, performance, comfort, handling efficiency and lastly, affordability."



"NH EV TECH is currently working with large commercial motorcycle distribution channels and battery swapping station owners across Malaysia and ASEAN, including financiers for its customers and large commercial fleets," Khoo added.



"We are targeting to sell 50,000 units of EBIXON EV Bikes in Malaysia and ASEAN in the next three years. Demand for EV Bikes in the region is expected to see explosive growth over the next three to 10 years, surpassing Europe and East Asia. This growth is supported by the region's e-commerce market, which is valued at US$2.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to have a compound average growth rate of 20.6% over the five-year period to 2027 according to International Trade Administration data. We will work with local partners in the various countries for the assembly and distribution of EBIXON EV Bikes."



Ni Hsin Group Berhad: NIHSIN [Bursa: 7215] [RIC: NHSN:KL] [BB: NHR:MK], http://www.ni-hsin.com/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Ni Hsin Group Berhad

Sectors: Automotive, Daily News, Local Biz, Motorsports, EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

