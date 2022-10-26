The opening day of the 22nd edition of World Blockchain Summit –Dubai 2022, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, and cohosted by Rimaunangis, brought industry leaders, technology pioneers and web3 fans, all under one roof. The summit featured an opening address by Furqan Rassul, CEO, Elite Partner Investment and H.E. Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Economy, and industry heavyweights such as Reeve Collins, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni and Willem Middlekoop.



DUBAI, Oct 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Industry leaders presenting at the summit included Reeve Collins, Co-founder, SmartMedia Technologies, Co-founder, Tether; Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Strategic Advisor, Digital Dubai and Willem Middelkoop, CEO and founder, Commodity Discovery Fund, to name a few.

During his address, Furqan Rassul, CEO, Elite Partner Investment quoted, “Since 2017, the World Blockchain Summit has brought together the brightest of minds in the blockchain industry, which is crucial given the blockchain’s fast growing role and increasing importance in the global economy.”

H.E. Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Undersecretary Assistant, Ministry of Economy, UAE, spoke at length about the blockchain and web3 ecosystem, stating, “Economic Paradigms are shifting, new technologies are shaping the economic landscapes, profoundly altering business and work. The latest advancements in blockchain and web3 are expanding the frontiers and the future is arriving faster than expected. To ensure our businesses remain competitive and future proof with ever changing landscape, we the business leaders and policy makers must keep track of technology development. Therefore, seeing so many distinguished delegates and entire blockchain and web3 community gathered here today is only inspiring”.

Reeve Collins, Co-founder, SmartMedia Technologies, Co-founder, Tether, also shared his thoughts on web3 and metaverse stating, “Web3 is going to change the way we use the internet, because we will have a much more interactive experience in all the websites that we go. Just like back in the 90s when everybody said "Oh we need a website", turned out everybody did, very soon everybody will be on metaverse, because it will be a better way and better experience for the users to interact with the internet.”

The opening day of #WBSDubai saw over 1000 attendees engage and network on some of today's most pressing questions in the current industry. The event featured enlightening sessions discussing the blockchain and crypto space. It also featured panel discussions, industry highlights, use-case-studies and much more.

The World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2022 co-hosted by Rimaunangis, also provided startups with a platform to exhibit their innovative capabilities in front of global investors at the Startup World Cup pitch competition. Shipfinex, a company that is tokenizing maritime assets & simplifying investments, enabling Instant payments & a decentralized marketplace by using defi & web3 technologies, won an award for best startup.

"Dubai has positioned itself perfectly as one of the most crypto and blockchain friendly destinations in the world. With all the recent announcements around new crypto licenses being issued, Dubai Metaverse Strategy and more, we are super excited to have the web3 community come together at WBS to create meaningful collaborations and conversations that will shape the future of this industry." stated Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman, World Blockchain Summit (WBS).

The World Blockchain Summit’s next stop is Bangkok, bringing together ASEAN’s leading players in the space on December 8-9, 2022.

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web3 business platforms that bring together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers and influencers.

As the world’s largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions in 10+ destinations around the world.

In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition that highlights the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market while also enabling deal flow, business development and more for our community of founders and investors.

WBS is committed to boosting the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.

