Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Expansion in the UAE Group explores framework to roll out genetic screening services with partners in the Middle East

United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oct 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, today announced the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) outlining partnerships to market and distribute the Group's Dtect(R) range of genetic screening services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Consul General of Malaysian Consulate in Dubai Mohd Fadly Amri Aliaman; ED of Malaysian Genomics Azri Azerai; Co-Founder/Director of Wellness by Design Dr. Lama Al Naeli; Chairman of ASC, BALSAM and Wellness by Design Dr Hisham Hakim; CEO of Balsam Health Services Abdulkader Awad; CEO of IAC Nurul Faten Jasmee; Director of ASC Kair Hakim and Secretary General of Malaysian Business Council Izwan Adnan [L-R]

Other than Malaysian Genomics, the SCA involves American Spine Center (ASC), a Dubai, UAE-based specialist in spinal injury and spine pathology; BALSAM Health Services, a Dubai, UAE-based healthcare service provider; Wellness by Design FZ LLC, a Dubai, UAE-based nutrition, obesity and weight loss specialist, and Sharjah, UAE-based IAC International LLC.



Under the SCA, Malaysian Genomics, ASC, Balsam and Wellness by Design will explore common strategies for joint or allied projects that translate to innovative healthcare tools or solutions, while the role of IAC is to support activities in priority areas, aligning the parties and work with other organisations, where appropriate. IAC will also be the point of contact between Malaysian Genomics and ASC, Balsam and Wellness by Design.



Noor Azri bin Dato' Sri Noor Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "The SCA will allow us to formally explore how the parties can work together, including technical trials and evaluation of our Dtect screening tests for commercialisation in the UAE. Malaysian Genomics' role will be to provide technical and scientific support under the SCA. In addition, we constantly look for opportunities to partner with like-minded businesses and organisations in expanding our market reach for Dtect and our other services."



Dr. Hisham Hakim, Chairman of ASC, BALSAM and Wellness by Design, said, "We welcome this first step in a working relationship with Malaysian Genomics and IAC, and look forward to the inclusion of Dtect to offer more choices to our patients. We are committed to clinical and technological excellence as we bring coordinated patient care with compassion and commitment while ensuring cost efficiency."



Ms. Nurul Faten Jasmee, CEO of IAC, said, "There are lots of opportunities for the expansion of genetic screening services in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. We will provide the coordination, business delivery and project management between the parties during the technical trials for Dtect in the UAE, followed by the commercial rollout and expansion throughout the MENA region."



Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/





