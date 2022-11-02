Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 15:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Attends Hong Kong Fintech Week 2022 Exploring the Future Trend of Cryptocurrency

Seizing the Opportunities of Fintech

HONG KONG, Nov 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange ("HKD.com"), the first digital asset exchange to combine both an online platform and a sizable physical store in Hong Kong, attended the Hong Kong Fintech Week for the second year in a row. HKD.com with financial leaders from all over the world to explore breakthroughs in different aspects of financial and technology services and beyond.



Mr. Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com shared his views on the investment value of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The Hong Kong Government is promoting the development of fintech industry. HKD.com will explore the extraordinary possibilities of innovative fintech with industry leaders in this opportunity and play a leading role in the development of the fintech industry in Hong Kong. Mr. Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com, as the guest speaker of Web3 Stage, discussed with other leaders on the topic of "Has Crypto Come of Age: All Grown-up & Ready to Work". He shared his views on the investment value and risk of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as well as the potential of DeFi (Decentralized Finance). When the discussion turned to whether the entry of traditional financial institutions into digital asset custody would disrupt the custody game, the atmosphere was intense. Industry leaders expressed their views on the topic.



Hong Kong Fintech week is a benchmark fintech event in Asia, organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong, and co-organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission and the Insurance Authority. The conference brings together global leaders and renowned sponsors across different verticals, alongside the world-leading fintech innovations to explore the future development of fintech through four key themes. Web3 and metaverse technologies are the main focuses of this year's event.



HKD.com joined with Crypto Hong Kong and planned to open a crypto trading metaverse store. Crypto Hong Kong is a decentralized, community-driven urban ecosystem using cutting-edge technology to create a digital twin city of the Metaverse.



About Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange

Founded in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKD.com) is a world-class digital asset trading platform for the world. HKD.com is committed to the materialization and popularization of digital currency. In addition to the secure online digital currency trading platform, it has also set up a digital currency trading entity store with an area of nearly 10000 feet in the core commercial area of Hong Kong, which can be called one of the largest digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. HKD.com will actively launch a POS terminal system based in Hong Kong, promote digital currency to cooperative retail partners as a new payment method, and provide investors with a more convenient, reliable and powerful digital financial platform experience.



Website: https://www.hkd.com/



Media enquiries:

Hong Kong Asia Cultural Dissemination

Tel: (852) 3751 5901







