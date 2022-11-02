Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: PT PLN (Persero)
Long list achievement of PLN enabling energy transition in Indonesia
PLN prepared to lead energy transition in Indonesia by presenting roadmap towards Net Zero Emission 2060. This roadmap has been presented on High-level Conference COP26 at Glasgow in 2021.

JAKARTA, Nov 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) committed to achieve net zero emission in 2060. To date, several positive achievements has been taken as an effort to support clean energy.

President Director PLN Darmawan Prasodjo explained, PLN has launched a CFPP (PLTU) retirement roadmap of 6.7 Gigawatt (GW), which consists of 3.2 GW natural retirement based on the economic life of Coal Fired Power Plant and 3.5 GW conditional early retirement in 2040.

In addition to early retirement, PLN has decreased the capacity of CFPP at Corporate plan (RUPTL) from 27 GW to 13.9 GW.

"Us, in PLN committed to support government's program to actualized clean energy. By that, PLN takes a quick step." said Darmawan on Energy Transition Day in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday (1/11).

One of PLN's efforts to decrease coal usage on its power plant is to implement biomass co-firing. This scheme has been implemented at 33 coal fired power plants since 2021, which have successfully reduced 656 kton CO2 emission (as of September 2022).

Co-firing scheme with hydrogen and ammonia are also in process of implementation. Currently there are 3 pilot project of co-firing hydrogen and ammonia with 3 different partnerships.

PLN is also looking to study the possibility of impelementing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to enable emission abatemement in thermal power plants. In this development, PLN collaborate with 3 partners namely: Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Inpex and Medco Energi.

PLN also accelerate the new and renewable (NRE) power plant development. In the RUPTL 2021-2030, PLN has planned an additional NRE capacity of 20.9 GW - equal to 51.6 percent of total new power plant capacity.

To increase system efficiency, PLN is developing Smart Grid technology. This system will increase efficiency in the power generation, transmission and distribution, hence reducing emission through digitalization in every PLN business process line.

Furthermore, PLN alao enables stakeholder to decarbonize their Scope 2 emissions through Green Energy as-a-service offering, which consists of Green Energy dedicated from specific renewables plant as well as Renewable Energy Certificate (REC). Since 2021, PLN has delivered ~1.5 TWh of green energy to +230 stakeholders such as SOEs, Government, Business, and Industry players.

Moreover, PLN continues to develop the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem to allow decarbonization of the transport sector. PLN has developed 240 Public Charging Stations (SPKLU) nationally. PLN has also onboarded 15 partners into PLN's EV ecosystem, ready to collaborate in accelerating the charging infrastructure expansion.

"The hard work that PLN doing today is not solely for this generation, but also for our grandchild's generation. Therefore, PLN invites all parties to collaborate in this energy transition." Said Darmawan.

About PLN

PT PLN (Persero) is a state-owned electricity company that continues to commit and innovate to carry out a great mission to illuminate and move the country. Having a vision to become a leading power company in Southeast Asia, PLN is moving to be the customer's number 1 choice for Energy Solutions. PLN carries the Transformation agenda with the aspirations of Green, Lean, Innovative, and Customer Focused to bring electricity for a Better Life. PLN can be contacted through the PLN Mobile application available on the PlayStore or AppStore. https://web.pln.co.id/

Contact:
Gregorius Adi Trianto
Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and TJSL PLN
TEL: 021 7261122


