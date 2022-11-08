Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 13:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Exito
16th Edition BFSI IT Summit South Africa
Physical Conference on 17th November 2022

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, Nov 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 15 editions of BFSI IT Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Future Proofing BFSI In Africa". The South African banking industry has widely been regarded as one of the best banking systems in the world. South Africa also boasts of a FinTech sector that plays an integral role, not only for the country, but for the African continent as a whole. The country has historically been a major trade and investment commercial hub for the African continent to do business globally. Digital has been on the executive agenda of South Africa's financial services industry for the past decade. It has been the major driving force behind tremendous changes across the industry, allowing innovation and healthy competition to flourish. As the sector continues to drive innovation, BFSI technology leaders find themselves looking for new ways to redefine their strategy comprehensively, outgrow competition and remain resilient. Customer-centric approaches, digitization, automation of processes and data security continue to be priority for IT leaders from the BFSI sector.


The 16th Edition BFSI IT Summit, is an in-person conference bringing together the top technology leaders from the fraternity. The Summit aims to be a learning and networking platform curated to deep dive into the imminent challenges faced by the BFSI sector and indentify best practices to overcome the same.

The summit is an ideal platform for Technology and Innovation leaders to Meet, Interact and Gain new insights on the digital transformation and innovations from the Banking and Financial Services Industry. At BFSI IT Summit South Africa, you will hear from top IT experts on strategy, action plans and best practices towards building an agile digital organization.

The summit will bring together 150+ IT Leaders, CIO, CTO, VP/ AVP-IT, Director IT, CDO, General Manager IT to discuss the best practices in Cyber Security and engaging in panel discussions, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable IT leaders to chart out the optimal strategic path.

Speakers like John Bosco Arends- Chairperson Chartered CIO council, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations City of Johannesburg, South Africa, Kumaran Selvarajalu-Senior General Manager: Payments, Payments Division, The Banking Association South Africa, Shergeran Naidoo- Head: Stakeholder Engagement BankservAfrica, Thembelani Mkhize CA(SA)- Head: Finance, Hollard Investments, Shoaib Nathie- Chief Information Officer, CIB, Dr. Sizwe Gwala- Head of Data Governance: Group Compliance, Absa Group, Sanele Samuel Mtshotana- Associate Financial Markets Specialist South African Reserve Bank, Paul Morley- Executive: Group Data Services, Nedbank Group Technology, Megaree Naraidoo- Enterprise Architect, AVBOB will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.

Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.

- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops-practical takeways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.
- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.
- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, experts resources, friends and colleagues on the 17th of November 2022.

Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.

To know more about the event, https://bfsiitsummit.com/africa/

About Exito

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exito
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

