Source: InvesTech Holdings Limited InvesTech Holdings Launches Virsical MetaFM, an Integrated Operations and Management Solution for Corporate Equipment and Facilities Enhances Efficiency of Facility Operations and Maintenance while Addressing Enterprises' Digital Management Demands

HONG KONG, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - InvesTech Holdings Limited ("InvesTech Holdings"; together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"; stock code: 1087.HK), a leading integrated smart-IT solutions provider in China, is pleased to announce that Wafer Systems Limited ("Wafer Systems"), a subsidiary of the Group that owns the flagship smart-office software product Virsical, recently launched Virsical MetaFM ("MetaFM"), an integrated operations and management solution for corporate equipment and facilities in commercial real estates and smart buildings. MetaFM outperforms traditional management models and empowers the digital transformation of building operations, maintenance and management.



Developed by Wafer Systems, MetaFM is a smart operations management system which is based on the operation, maintenance and management of equipment and facilities in buildings. With input from business interactions and feedback from clients, Wafer Systems has carried out an iterative programme of upgrades to the system. Serving operational goals in areas including security, environmental cleaning and customer service, the system helps optimise the operation, maintenance and management of facilities throughout the full life cycle of buildings. MetaFM offers comprehensive functions, including modules to handle assets and equipment, service centres, order management, preventive maintenance and management, patrol management, inventory management, supplier management, contract management, energy and data management, safe production and emergency planning. As a newly launched smart facility management platform, MetaFM has appealing characteristics, namely comprehensive functional modules, flexible applications, well-established templates, user-friendly interfaces, and a well-designed overall structure, optimising facility management practices.



As a solution specifically designed for the operations and maintenance of buildings and properties, MetaFM adopts Wafer Systems' original platform structure while permitting development in new directions for building space management. Leveraging its powerful back-end self-configuration function, the system helps building operators to make accurate decisions on project operations, maintenance and management. The system also significantly reduces facility operations and maintenance costs, lowers potential risks relating to equipment operations, increases transparency in facility management, and maximises the efficiency of facility operations and maintenance. MetaFM can be applied in a diverse range of scenarios, providing a comprehensive smart space management solution for commercial properties, campuses and corporate offices.



MetaSpace, as a platform empowered by spatial digital twins, mainly facilitates information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) integration. MetaWork, an application platform specifically designed for enterprise digital administrative tasks, mainly supports enterprise employees and visitors, and serves administrative management functions. MetaView, a platform that features visualisation and analysis tools for enterprise digital data, serves as an enterprise management control panel and interactive screen. MetaSpace, MetaWork and MetaView complement one another in terms of functionality, forming a complete loop to provide high-quality, one-stop services for enterprises.



Mr. Ringo Chan, Chairman of InvesTech Holdings, said: "Equipment and facilities play a notably important role in enterprises' production processes and business operations, making the management of equipment and facilities one of the most important aspects of enterprise management. With immense experience in the smart-office sector and experience of serving numerous Fortune 500 clients, we notice that companies are faced with problems in such areas as asset management, operating costs and procedure management. We therefore hope that our newly launched MetaFM can help enterprises overcome different challenges in the operation, maintenance and management of equipment and facilities. Leveraging the most advanced solutions, we have set a new industry standard for facility management, providing more customers with convenient smart-office space and improving overall operations management standards and work efficiency."



"The Group has successfully launched the Meta series of smart-building management solutions, which can be deployed in a wide range of scenarios, providing powerful, comprehensive solutions that support enterprises in fields including employee health, user experience, collaborative efficiency, low-carbon and energy-saving operations, corporate sustainability, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Further, the Group has developed close strategic partnerships with ecosystem partners in the industry, which are leading cloud service and network providers such as Microsoft, Lark, Huawei and Cisco. Looking ahead, leveraging our strong product ecosystem alongside our research and development capabilities, we will continue to develop and optimise solutions to offer our customers one-stop smart-space solutions and facilitate enterprises' digital transformation," Mr. Chan said.



About InvesTech Holdings Limited

InvesTech Holdings Limited (stock code: 1087.HK) was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010. As a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, the Group is engaged principally in IT infrastructure systems integration and the smart-office software solutions businesses. The Group has a strong presence in China, with more than 10 offices nationwide and a research and development centre in Xi'an.



Website: http://www.investech-holdings.com/







