HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - K. Wah Group's member companies K. Wah International Holdings Limited ("KWIH") and LUI Che Woo Prize Limited ("LUI Chi Woo Prize") are jointly sponsoring the Hong Kong Palace Museum ("HKPM" or the "Museum") Volunteer Programme to provide various training courses and work opportunities aiming at increasing the public's appreciation for the Chinese culture, especially among the younger generation, nurturing talents for the heritage industry and arts and culture sector, and fortifying Hong Kong's status as a hub for cultural and artistic exchange between China and the rest of the world.

Ms Jessica Cheng, General Manager of LUI Che Woo Prize (4th left), and Ms Helen Cheung, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at KWIH (5th left), attend the launch ceremony of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's Volunteer Programme, and, together with Dr Louis Ng, Museum Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum (middle), witness volunteers embarking on their mission to promote Chinese culture.

Around 500 volunteers enrolled in the first HKPM Volunteer Programme and subsequently participated in a month-long series of diverse and professional training sessions covering Chinese art and culture, culture of Forbidden City, and an introduction to exhibition and museum operations. The training sessions help them understand the rich and profound Chinese culture and develop a more in-depth understanding of the heritage industry. Having completed the training programme, the volunteers are assisting the Museum with educational activities, exhibition planning, research, artefact conservation and museum operations.



Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group, said, "As a keen promoter of arts and culture, K. Wah Group hopes that by supporting the HKPM Volunteer Programme it can help strengthen the public appreciation of the Chinese culture, enhance awareness of China's heritage among young people and bolster their sense of national identity and belonging to the country, while also supporting Hong Kong's status as a hub for cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world." It has become increasingly common for top museums around the world to have their own volunteer programmes. In addition to providing support for a wide range of museum operations, the volunteers themselves can explore the museum from different perspectives and learn while working.



Ms Jessica Cheng, General Manager of LUI Che Woo Prize, and Ms Helen Cheung, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at KWIH attended the recent inauguration ceremony of the HKPM Volunteer Programme. Joined by Dr Louis Ng, Museum Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, they witnessed the volunteers embark on their mission to promote Chinese culture.



The Hong Kong Palace Museum officially opened to the public on 3 July 2022. It aims to become a world-leading cultural museum and is committed to encouraging the public to explore and appreciate Chinese art and culture, as well as working closely with major international art and cultural institutions to foster dialogues among different civilisations.



About K. Wah International Holdings Limited (stock code: 00173)

K. Wah International Holdings Limited ("KWIH"), listed in Hong Kong in 1987, is the property flagship of K. Wah Group. An integrated property developer and investor with a foothold in Hong Kong, the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions, KWIH encompasses a portfolio of large-scale residential communities and comprehensive development undertakings such as premium residential developments, Grade-A office towers, hotel and serviced apartments, and retail premises. Cresleigh Property, the property management arm of KWIH, delivers exceptional hotel serviced property management services guided by advanced and international standards in general to premium residential buildings, commercial facilities, office towers and real estate complexes. Driven by a keen market sense and a versatile strategy, and backed by strong financial capability, KWIH has built up a prime land reserve in major cities of China, and thus a strong foothold for future growth.

KWIH is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index as well as an eligible stock under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. KWIH held a 3.73% stake in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (stock code: 00027) as of 30 June 2021.Website: http://www.kwih.com



About LUI Chi Woo Prize

Founded by Dr. Lui Che-woo in 2015, the "LUI Che Woo Prize - Prize for World Civilisation" is an annual, first of its kind international cross-sector innovative award for advancing world civilisation and inspiring people to build a more harmonious world. It aims to recognise and honour individuals or organisations all over the world for outstanding contributions and encourages the continuation of that work in three objectives: sustainable development of the world, betterment of the welfare of mankind and promotion of positive life attitude and enhancement of positive energy.



Each awardee will receive a cash award of HK$20 million (equivalent to approximately US$2.56 million), a certificate and a trophy. Each Prize is awarded to a single recipient (i.e. no sharing of a Prize) who can be an individual or an organisation.



LUI Che Woo Prize Limited is a company limited by guarantee incorporated in Hong Kong and is responsible for administration and management of "LUI Che Woo Prize".



For more details, please go to www.luiprize.org.







