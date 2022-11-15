|
JAKARTA, Nov 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA] successfully booked an operating income of Rp865.5 billion or 29.7% higher on a year-on-year basis (YoY) as recorded in the financial statement for the period ended on 30 September 2022. This figure reflected WIKA's success in recording sales of Rp12.8 trillion or 9.8% higher YoY.
WIKA's President Director, Agung Budi Waskito (Agung BW), said that the largest contributors to WIKA's sales performance were the infrastructure and building sector, industry sector, energy and industrial plant sector, and the realty and property sector.
"This achievement shows that the strategy implemented to strengthen the core business has proven successful to improve WIKA's profitability," said Agung BW.
One of WIKA's achievements in strengthening its core business was proven by WIKA's ability to complete the G20 supporting projects, such as the revitalisation of the VVIP Terminal of Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta and the VVIP Terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. The quality of these projects has received a lot of praise from the ministers.
The success in carrying out the two projects helped the Company to secure the contract for the development of Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam.
Going forward, Agung BW believes that WIKA will be able to sustainably strengthen its core business by improving governance, risk management, marketing, and operations while being consistent in preserving the quality of the projects entrusted to the Company.
As at October 2022, WIKA has secured new contracts worth Rp25.5 trillion, which include several projects for the new capital city (Ibu Kota Negara, "IKN"). WIKA has secured projects to construct the KKT Kariangau - Simpang Tempadung toll road segment. Under the WIKA Gedung Joint Operation (Kerjasama Operasional, "KSO"), the Company secured the project to construct modular buildings to house workers. In addition, WIKA together with PTPP KSO managed to secure contracts for the construction of the Presidential Palace and Presidential Office. In total, new contracts from IKN projects was worth Rp2.3 trillion.
"WIKA has experience in carrying out various projects in Kalimantan, such as water infrastructures, bridges, toll roads, buildings, and the supply chain supporting these projects. WIKA's capacity to work on these projects is without doubt," Agung BW explained.
In addition to the IKN projects, WIKA has secured contracts for the Vertical Hospital in East Java, duplication of Kapuas Bridge in Central Kalimantan, and construction of the Juwana River Rubber Dam in Central Java.
