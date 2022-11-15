Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mintable Mintable Now Supports NFT Transactions and Minting on the XRP Ledger

Mintable's partnership with Ripple is a step forward in the multi-chain future of the NFT ecosystem, bringing one of the most trusted and sustainable blockchains to the wider NFT community.

NEW YORK, Nov 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mintable, a top NFT marketplace and minting platform, has launched support for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the fast and energy-efficient blockchain for the tokenization of assets. Users will now be able to buy, sell, and mint NFTs on the XRPL securely with ease and cost efficiency. Mintable will partner with Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, to bring creators and developers together to enable the creation of high-quality NFT projects and provide a no-code solution for independent creators on the XRPL.



While there are currently many blockchain alternatives to Ethereum within the ecosystem, creators and developers can benefit from the XRPL's long-standing reliability to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. The XRPL is led by a global developer community that provides a solid and flexible open-source foundation for various use cases. With over a decade of uptime, the XRPL has been a reliable backbone for a variety of applications including payments, tokenization and now, NFTs.



"The XRPL is a valuable addition to the NFT ecosystem. It is a battle-tested and highly secure blockchain that will help overcome NFT adoption barriers related to security and environmental concerns," said Patrick Chin, CMO of Mintable. "Ripple works with some of the biggest companies in the world, and will be bringing a suite of valuable partnerships to the NFT ecosystem. We are excited to join their ranks as Ripple's NFT partner, to help with their NFT initiative and to introduce one of the most secure, sustainable and efficient blockchains to the NFT ecosystem."



"For over 10 years, the XRP Ledger has been a trusted blockchain of choice for developers due to its security, speed and scalability of tokenizing assets," said Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy and Operations at Ripple. "We are excited to partner with Mintable to help bring in new creators and projects building innovative Web3 projects with real utility to the XRP Ledger."



As part of their partnership with Ripple, Mintable will also be supporting recipients from Ripple's Creator Fund to help bring their NFTs to market on the XRP Ledger.



About Mintable



Mintable is a utility-focused marketplace, with every feature dedicated to improving the NFT trading experience. As the top technology platform in the space, Mintable has pioneered gasless minting, batch minting and credit card purchases of NFTs. In 2021, Mintable announced the backing of a list of high-caliber investors including renowned venture capitalist and television personality Mark Cuban; Sound Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary; and TIME Ventures, the investment fund for Marc Benioff. To date, Mintable has sold and auctioned works by Grammy Award-winning artists, 20th-century avant-garde artists and various high-profile artists and celebrities.



In addition to the Marketplace, the Mintable ecosystem also includes Mintology, an NFT solutions provider for enterprises.



To learn more about XRPL NFTs on Mintable, visit https://editorial.mintable.com/xrpl/.



About the XRP Ledger



The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects - without impacting the XRPL's lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, decentralized finance and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org.



About Ripple



Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple's business solutions are faster, more transparent and more cost effective - solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. Together with partners and the larger developer community, Ripple identifies use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunities for more people. With every solution, they realize a more sustainable global economy and planet - increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems, while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how Ripple delivers on their mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.



