Thursday, 17 November 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: aCommerce Group PCL Ando Experiences Remarkable Growth Spurt in Indonesia with aCommerce Strategy and Services

BANGKOK, Nov 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - In today's ecommerce landscape, brands and retailers are expected to have a multi-channel presence in key platforms - from marketplaces, social media,direct-to-consumer channels and more.





A flurry of simultaneous activities is required to capture and engage with audiences in today's e-commerce landscape - from employing influencers, producing live streams, launching flash sales, or competing in mega-day sales, the e-commerce market is saturated with opportunities.



The challenge most brands are facing, however, is not knowing which platforms are best suited for their brands and managing large-scale operations, eventually taking their focus from business growth.



Ando, a popular brand of sandals and casual shoes for men, women, and children established in the '90s in Indonesia, had built a reputation over the years for stylish, quality, and affordable products to become a local favorite, was on the lookout for a reliable, experienced e-commerce partner.



A Trusted and Reliable Partner



With the aim of scaling its business through ecommerce, Ando partnered with aCommerce Indonesia to create its online stores in major marketplaces: Shopee, Lazada, Tokopedia, Tiktok, and direct-to-consumer.



"We were looking for a reliable and trusted partner. aCommerce, with its current extensive regional experience and reputation, was able to show us a clear path to scalability," said Sherly Yulianita, ANDO's Online Sales Head.



With this partnership, aCommerce is now responsible for a wide range of ecommerce services to get Ando to achieve its goals. One innovative initiative of the service is producing and broadcasting live-streaming videos for Ando on Shopee.



"It's our pleasure to work with great partners such as ANDO. We are collaborating tightly on various tasks such as marketplace management, fulfillment, customer services, and warehousing, and it's been a pleasure to see the results, partnership, and level of sync" said Antonius Adang, Chief Executive Officer of aCommerce Indonesia.



Expanding Ando's Playing Field



As a groundbreaking ecommerce marketing tool, live streaming has gained popularity in recent years due to its more engaging and authentic format, done in real-time. Combining video technology, entertainment, and retail, live streaming enables brands to communicate and connect with target audiences at a deeper level while monetizing live content.



As the largest end-to-end ecommerce enabler in Southeast Asia, aCommerce offers professional broadcasting and live streaming services from our studios at aCommerce HQ. From formulating the right strategy for your brand to creating a detailed communication plan, sourcing influencers and hosts for the broadcast, or using our in-house broadcasters, our aTeam offers the full spectrum of services to connect businesses with 370 million internet users in Southeast Asia.



"aCommerce helps us to focus on designing and developing our products, while they handle our store operations," Sherly added. "Allowing our customers to have an incredible shopping experience from Ando's official store."



The partnership also leverages TikTok's wide market coverage across the region. For the official inauguration of Ando's TikTok store in December 2021, aCommerce supported the company during a live stream where several successful campaigns, including the 'Buy 1 Get 3 Pairs' and 'Buy Shoes Get Nokia Phone.'



Demonstrated Results



Since the store's soft launch on TikTok, Ando was able to rake in impressive earnings. Across Ando's online stores in other marketplaces, aCommerce's strategic initiatives have already shown remarkable results.



Campaign revenues have posted double-digit growth every month, the biggest ones from the 7.7, 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12 mega sale days. Meanwhile, business-as-usual (BAU) days have substantially increased in revenues, while overall sales have more than tripled.



Aside from the Tiktok Shop launch in December 2021, other significant milestones that Ando achieved with the help of eCommerce's strategic efforts include



- Improvement of order fulfillment

- Maintenance of customer and after-sales service excellence

- Maintenance of good inventory levels

- Initiation of two new campaigns to boost sales:

-- Free Gimmick Campaign

-- Free Random Mystery Box



Moving forward, Ando intends to expand to another key local marketplace BliBli with support from aCommerce.



"The future looks promising," said Ms.Yulianita as the company witnesses and achieves overall growth on the path toward long-term success. "Both parties strive to grow. Many campaigns and strategies worked extremely well," added Mr. Adang.



aCommerce (SET: ACOM) revolutionized e-commerce enablement with a cutting-edge platform & technology stack, EcommerceIQ, and proprietary software, including innovative omnichannel management software. aCommerce drives brands to achieve e-commerce goals with high-performance digital marketing, online store development & management, data & analytics, customer care, fulfillment & delivery services. Visit https://acommerce.asia.



Released for aCommerce Group by MT Multimedia Co Ltd

Wasana Wongsiri (Jiab), T: +66 84 359 0659, E: wasana.w@mtmultimedia.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: aCommerce Group PCL

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

