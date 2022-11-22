Monday, 21 November 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The GrowHub The GrowHub Innovations Company and Tangobar Announce Partnership for Sustainable Regional Community Development and ASEAN market penetration

SINGAPORE, Nov 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The GrowHub Innovations Company ("The GrowHub"), Asia Pacific's only Web 3-enabled plug-and-play ecosystem builder for food traceability and carbon credits, announced its strategic partnership with Kyoto's leading craft canning producer and food experience provider Tangobar LLC. ("tangobar"). Tangobar is committed to the development of canned foods using local agricultural and marine products as well as food promotion events. The GrowHub will be providing its proprietary Web-3 technology to Tangobar to support the sustainable development of the local community in Kyoto Prefecture (Kyoto by the Sea) and the penetration of its products in the ASEAN market.

Tangobar Food Education Program - Oyster

Kumihama Bay

With a goal of maximizing local food resources, knowledge, and techniques to promote the diversity of Kyoto's rich landscape, Tangobar seeks to create a harmonious relationship between food producers and consumers to develop a sustainable food culture that is beneficial for all. The GrowHub's mission of fostering sustainable and conscious trade and providing authentic food that consumers can trust via Web-3 technology aligns with Tangobar's efforts to contribute to the local environment and communities.



The GrowHub's unique blockchain solution, which enables direct two-way communication with consumers, will enable Tangobar to tell the rich story of its products and the local community in northern Kyoto while providing them the insights needed to expand and create demand for their product offerings among ASEAN consumers. By creating demand for food experience programs and local food processing, Tangobar hopes to contribute to new employment opportunities and sustainable economic growth in the region.



Dr. Daiki Nakaoka, the Country Head of The GrowHub Japan shared, "We are very pleased to partner with Tangobar, which contributes to the sustainable development of local communities. While many rural areas in Japan have wonderful food resources, they are faced with the challenges of increasing employment opportunities for locals and re-innovating food experience programs with environmental considerations. This partnership significantly enhances the opportunities for local communities to thrive in ASEAN in a sustainable manner."



According to the ASEAN Food and Nutrition Security Report 2021, the shift in food retailing is resulting in increased consumption of unhealthy foods and diminishing the often critical role of informal traders in meeting the food and nutrition needs of communities. It is crucial for food producers to showcase transparency and provide extensive background on ingredients/products to end food consumers. By scaling-up sustainable agricultural practices in ASEAN, The GrowHub supports the livelihoods of small-scale food producers, while helping curb carbon gas emissions to push back impending catastrophe.



Mr. Naoya Seki, Founder, and CEO of Tangobar mentioned, "The GrowHub is a key player in distributing products that contribute to the development of a sustainable environment and society in ASEAN. It is beyond challenging to scale local food resources to potential consumers beyond Japan. As such, The GrowHub comes in as a bridge to enable us to communicate directly with ASEAN consumers. Through this, we are better able to tailor our products according to the needs and demands of new audiences. We are looking forward to our strong partnership with The GrowHub and future roadmaps for consumers to visit our production facilities in Kyoto."



With the mission of "bringing consumers and producers closer together", Tangobar commits to utilise local food resources, food knowledge, and techniques to improve the holistic well-being of people and nature. Moving forward, The Growhub will continue to strengthen Tangobar's food offerings in the landscape and contribute to the sustainable development of local food communities in ASEAN.



About The GrowHub Innovations Company



The GrowHub Innovations Company (www.thegrowhub.co) is Asia Pacific's only Web 3-enabled technology plug-and-play ecosystem builder focusing on food traceability and carbon credits. The GrowHub has strong and exclusive relations with the government bodies in Western Australia and Singapore - Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA) and PEEL Development, Shire of Murray. Currently, in eight markets across Australia and Asia Pacific, The GrowHub offers access to trusted premium products at affordable rates through the development of new agri-food and blockchain technologies emerging from our innovation centre at FIPWA. With the capital, network, and expertise, we use technology to improve the experience of "farm-to-fork". From crunching data to enable producers to improve yields, to leveraging statistics to enable better transportation of produce, to the information on the quality of food you pay for at the table, our blockchain technology allows for full food traceability across the supply chain - so that you can trust in the food you eat. To find out more about GrowHub please visit: https://thegrowhub.co/



About Tangobar



Tangobar is a company engaged in the development of canned and other processed foods, and food experience programs, mainly in the Kyoto by the Sea area. With the MISSION of "bringing consumers and producers closer together", tangobar is engaged in the business of delivering the attractiveness of local foods by utilizing local food resources, food knowledge, and techniques. In rural areas such as the Kyoto by the Sea area, there is nature such as oceans and mountains that nurtures rich foods that are not found in urban areas. Many food producers in these areas benefit from that nature. What we want to convey is the story that nature and people mutually create by the time the food reaches our mouths. By communicating these stories, we aim to create a relationship between the people who produce the food and the people who eat it. We believe that this relationship will lead to a sustainable food environment that is healthy for both people and nature, where the people who eat the food, the people who produce the food, and nature all care for each other. To find out more about Tangobar please visit: https://www.tangobar.co.jp/



For Media Enquires, Please Contact:

PRecious Communications for GrowHub

growhub@preciouscomms.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The GrowHub

Sectors: Agritech, Cloud & Enterprise, Food & Beverage, Blockchain Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

