HONG KONG, Nov 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - More than 200 Thai business leaders today joined a lunch seminar organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in Bangkok, affirming the Thai business community's confidence in Hong Kong's role to help businesses in the region grow and tap into opportunities in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The luncheon seminar was held today with the theme "Hong Kong-Thailand: Enterting a New Era of Opportunities". HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam giving opening remarks.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand delivered remarks.

Hong Kong business delegation led my HKSAR Chief Executive, John Lee, meets with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, in Bangkok on 20 November.

The seminar was organised as a key closing event of a high-level business mission to Bangkok, led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr John Lee, and supported by the HKTDC.



Despite the pandemic, the Thai business community has shown keen interest in using Hong Kong as a springboard for their business expansion, fundraising and investment partnerships.



The business mission wrapped up a three-day programme of meetings and networking with leading Thai businesses to update them on the latest prospects in Hong Kong, including the city's strategic investment in innovation and technology, the latest overseas talent and enterprise attraction measures. There were also fruitful exchanges about opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the development of the Northern Metropolis in Hong Kong.



HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam said, "From this exchange, we can see that Thai businesses have full confidence in Hong Kong. They have keen interest in regards to, in particular, Hong Kong's role as an international financial centre and a springboard to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Following the resumption of international travel connecting Hong Kong, we hope this mission will help Hong Kong businesses find more opportunities in Thailand and ASEAN."



The HKTDC is planning a large-scale "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" business promotion campaign in Thailand in July next year, to showcase Hong Kong as a hub for connecting global businesses as well as Hong Kong products and services to the Thai business community. More Thai business are expected to join.



Through its worldwide network of 50 offices, the HKTDC continues to engage in overseas outreach through business missions and local events and activities.



