  • Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thursday, 24 November 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
anb and JCB sign acquiring agreement for local acceptance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH // TOKYO, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - anb and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., have partnered to launch JCB Card acceptance at all its POS and ATM locations deployed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan, and JCB Cards are used by more than 140 million cardholders and accepted at about 39 million locations globally.

As part of supporting the cashless society and financial inclusion that is related to Vision 2030, anb and JCB have partnered to enable the acceptance of JCB Cards. The partnership is a continuation of JCB's plan for entering the Saudi market, a destination of ever-increasing importance for its cardholders around the world for both business and tourism.

Mr. Yuichiro Kadowaki, Regional Head - Middle East & Africa CEO, JCB Middle East LLC, said: "Saudi Arabia has always been a very important destination for many of JCB cardholders, from both business and religious perspectives. With the strategic plan for Vision 2030, the country is now increasingly an important destination for tourism as well. anb's extensive reach in the market will ensure that JCB cardholders will be able to use JCB Cards at their convenience. The partnership will also enhance the already close fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan."

Mr. Nizar Altwaijri, Deputy Managing Director of anb, said: "anb's engagement with JCB will enable our payment systems to accept JCB Cards in the kingdom over ATM, POS and eCommerce channels. As Kingdom's economy opens up to welcoming tourists like never before, this strategic agreement will go a long way in supporting the tourism sector, which is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. This agreement is also in line with the Kingdom's plan to grow the number of options available for digital payments in the economy and will position KSA as one of the leading countries to accept a wide range of international scheme cards as part of its payment eco-system."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About anb

Amongst the largest banks in the Middle East, anb headquarters is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with regional offices in Jeddah, Khobar and a network of branches throughout the kingdom, in addition to an international branch in London, United Kingdom.

To service a large and varied customer base which exceeds 2 million, the Bank has an extensive distribution network, with 237 premises spanning over the Kingdom.

Recognizing the need to serve customers in a convenient and timely manner, the Bank also has around 1,160 ATMs, 290 Corporate Cash Deposit Machines and 36,670 point-of-sale terminals, in addition to advanced mobile banking application and a state-of-the-art, award-winning phone center. For more information, please visit: www.anb.com.sa/

Contacts
JCB
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

anb
Bassel Al Zirki
Corporate Communications
Tel: +966-11-4029-9000
Email: balzirki@anb.com.sa


