Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES
UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES Introduces UNS Token to Get Passive Income for Users

New York, NY, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES, a private company registered in India and Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of its UNS Token, which will help users get passive income from agriculture, education, energy and healthcare sectors.

UNS Token, a Multi-Sector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world, is focused on building partnerships with various organizations specifically in essential sectors:

  • Agriculture through Hydroponic Farming
  • Education through Online and Offline Coaching
  • Energies through Solar Energy
  • Healthcare through Pharma Industry
  • Crypto through Crypto Exchange

Early investors may have the opportunity to participate in the pre-sale of $UNS tokens before listing on crypto exchanges.

$UNS Token is built on Binance Blockchain and hence. It is a BEP20 UNS Token, a Multisector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world. Huge Organic Demand is expected for UNS TOKEN since it will act as a backbone of UNS Exchange on the one hand and it'll also have its projects across the Globe in all the much needed 4 service sectors for mankind.

UNS Features

  • By directly buying the products from the farmers and by bridging the farmers directly with the buyers of small and large scale, Hydroponic gardening can help with the cultivation of these exotic vegetables while also maintaining crop quality.
  • UNS focuses to enhance the upcoming generation with great potential to grow, learn and experience. More focus is on enabling every child to extraordinarily understand the science behind wealth making and the curriculum is framed using Professionals with Doctorates in contemporary wealth making discipline.
  • Firstly, they will establish the UNS Energy Pool. The idea is to join together electrical power producers and consumers and enable them to trade electricity through the Pool. After successful registration, everybody can join the Pool. But in order to actually trade electricity one would need to obtain UNS. UNS will be issued at the UNS token sale as a software and energy license to use the Energy Pool.
  • UNS with its extensive network is in the process of finding such Experts and Specialists. Once found, they'd be enabled with required freedom given, with right kind of systems in place, to innovatively manufacture/supply in such a way that the aforesaid medicines are available for the general public at lesser or affordable price.
  • UNS focuses to launch P2P Trading and Spot Trading Platform service to users across the globe. They will take P2P to more developing and underdeveloped countries by focusing on Top 15 countries' Currencies and provide them with a simple fiat on-ramp solution that they deserve.

Tokenomics

  • ICO price of the token: 0.03 USD
  • Maximum Supply: 1 Billion
  • Listing of UNS Tokens in Pancake Swap and UniSwap – Q1 2023

UNS token listing will start with PANCAKESWAP, followed by UNISWAP. Then it will be available in Centralised Exchanges including UNS Exchange and phase 3 onwards as per the road map.

UNS tokens follow a linear vesting pattern where tokens issued during the pre-sale are locked up over a period of 2 years but the initial issue starts from the 9th month. Initial investors also get a 100% token reward as per their initial investment.

ICO Vesting Period is from 6th Jan, 2023 till Oct 5th, 2023.

So ICO tokens will be released at 12.5% per month from Oct 6th, 2023.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/uns_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_unsofficial_
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wjFHg94mAW
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgkR5Guy3kNWSESdD_NfAeg

Media Contact
Media team, UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES
Email: info@uns.technology
Website: https://uns.technology/

SOURCE: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES




Topic: Press release summary
Source: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Malaysian Genomics Sees Rise in Profit Margins for 1Q  
Nov 23, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
Perfect Medical Announces Interim Results for FY2022/23  
Nov 23, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference concludes  
Nov 23, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit brings 2022 to a close in Bangkok this December  
Nov 23, 2022 15:54 HKT/SGT
Bybit brings its top-notch cryptocurrency exchange trading platform to World Blockchain Summit Bangkok  
Nov 23, 2022 15:48 HKT/SGT
Lead ID of Kitchen Culture Writes to Shareholders Expressing Concerns About Major Shareholder OOWAY Group Which is Leading Second Attempt to Call for EGM To Remove 5 Directors  
Nov 23, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Sri Trang introduces an alternative job "Super Driver" to traditional natural rubber planter  
Nov 23, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Betagro PCL (SET: BTG) debuts on SET to follow IPO success that amasses fund to drive growth  
Nov 23, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES Introduces UNS Token to Get Passive Income for Users  
Nov 23, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Mitrade Kicks Off World Cup Fever, Fan Tokens Now Available for Trading  
Nov 23, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
CISO Healthcare Online APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
World AI Show 2022
23   November
Mumbai, India
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
World Cloud & Data Center Show
28  -  29   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
World Fintech Show
5  -  6   December
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
SIGGRAPH Asia 2022
6  -  9   December
Daegu, South Korea
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       