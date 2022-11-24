With more than 10 million registered users, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platform will showcase its products at the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit.



BANGKOK, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - One of the most trusted, reliable, and transparent cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, Bybit, joins the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor on 8-9 December 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

The advanced, user-friendly platform, combined with best-in-class infrastructure, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support; Bybit moves toward a brighter decentralized future. It also provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, emerging as a reliable exchange for the digital asset class.

"We are extremely honoured to feature Bybit as the Headline Sponsor for the event," noted Mohammed Saleem – Founder & CEO, World Blockchain Summit. "Bybit is a pioneer in nurturing the dreams and freedom of crypto believers by empowering them with knowledge making them the crypto ark."

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web3 business platforms that bring together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers, and influencers.

As the world's largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions in 10+ destinations around the world.

In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition that highlights the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market while also enabling deal flow, business development, and more for our community of founders and investors.

WBS is committed to boosting the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.

To book your tickets, visit: https://worldblockchainsummit.com/bangkok/#book-ticket

