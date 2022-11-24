Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 17:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics Sees Rise in Profit Margins for 1Q Group seeks investment opportunities to expand reach of products and services

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, today reported a revenue of RM3.81 million for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022 (1Q 2023) versus a revenue of RM9.32 million in 1Q 2022, as the Group refocuses on immunotherapy and cell therapies under the biopharmaceutical business and pushes for organic growth of its genetic screening business.

Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Dato' Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min

The Group recorded a 254.16% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to RM0.85 million for 1Q 2023, compared with RM0.24 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, on higher profit margins and revenue contributions from the new biopharmaceutical business.



Earnings per share for 1Q 2023 stood at 0.68 sen compared with 0.20 sen in 1Q 2022.



Dato' Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Malaysian Genomics said, "The Group's pivot to immunotherapy and cell therapies from vaccine distribution continues to pay off as PBT improves on higher profit margins. We expect more improvements to the biopharmaceutical business as the Group's expansion of its distribution network and footprint overseas in the Middle East and Southeast Asia takes shape."



"We are pushing the genetic screening business as the Group continues to reach out through business-to-consumer channels for a wider market reach. We believe better awareness and education is prompting more people to take action on how they can enhance their health, and the Group will leverage on this through catering to the different needs and groups from our suite of healthcare-related solutions. We are also seeking to acquire assets or invest in businesses that will support the expanded market reach of our products and services."



"The Group is well positioned to be a leading provider of genetic screening, genome analysis, and biopharmaceutical products in Southeast Asia, as we are equipped with a high-throughput sequencing lab, an advanced microarray facility, and a new state-of-the-art cGMP cell processing lab for cell therapies, including immunotherapy for various types of cancers. We are confident that we are in a position to provide patients with better access to the latest precision and personalised healthcare solutions."



Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/





Topic: Earnings

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

