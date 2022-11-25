

Officially supported by the Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Trescon's World Cloud & Data Center Show is hosting global front-runners of the cloud and data center industries. An event to commemorate the bigwigs of cloud, the World Cloud & Data Center Show will be held on the 28 – 29 November at InterContinental Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, KSA, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Saudi Arabian market is anticipated to grow due to rising demands for quicker and simpler cloud service implementation. The 20th edition of the World Cloud Show will highlight what the Kingdom has in store for investors, IT professionals, and tech enthusiasts in upholding this development.



The event is set to underline the fundamental data strategies and digital blueprint that will propel the upcoming era of cloud adoption in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The initiative will bring together exceptional industry leading speakers and a multitude of C-level tech decision makers, along with CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and industry practitioners. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is marching fast to evolve into a data-driven economy, and I am really looking forward to exchanging insights with all my industry peers," said Saqib Mahmood, Executive Director - Digital Transformation & Innovation, National Water Company, KSA. "This year, the show will shed light on the development of governments in Cloud & Data Centers as it's a key enabler to building a vibrant Digital Kingdom. Also, it's a mega contribution to the digital economy which will be the leading financial fund generator for governments around the world by 2040. Mega contribution to for economy of scale data center are the use of hyperscale data center which is also going to have a significant impact on world digital economy," Essam Saeed Al Ghamdi, Royal Commission of Riyadh City was found quoting. Prof. Muhammad Khurram Khan, Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research said, "Trescon's upcoming event in Riyadh is vital to highlight and discuss core data strategies and initiatives of digital transformation that will drive the next phase of cloud adoption." Special segment of the World Cloud & Data Center Show; Women in Technology





World Cloud & Data Center Show will gather women tech ambassadors who are uniting a thousand other women and becoming role models for global diversity in tech, spearheading the change in the Kingdom. The event will also havepower-packed line-up of influential women in the tech world that takes forward the ambitious vision of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030. This segment will recognize and honor the tech-savvy women who have carved a niche in their respective fields; AI, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Quantum computing and other Emerging Technologies. An exclusive rendezvous to celebrate the progress & achievements, share knowledge, experiences on building the Digital Future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The World Cloud & Data Center Show will acknowledge and felicitate the technologists, scientists, researchers, innovators, and women holding prominent positions in the tech domain. Esteemed selection of Women leaders in Technology: Alia Bhanshal - Director of the National Center for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, (KACST)

The 20th edition of The World Cloud Show will feature renowned speakers such as: Fahad A. Alhamad, Chairman of the board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association

Mohammed Nasser Alshahrani, Statistician and Data Science Expert, Prince Sattam University Ibrahim Bin Asaker, Cloud Security Alliance says, "Securing your data/services is a journey that never ends, World Cloud Show will bring the subject experts to shed light on Cloud Adoption in KSA." "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing a cloud revolution, and data centers and the cloud will be essential to the country's effort to diversify its economy. We hope to give a glimpse into the next phase of Saudi Arabia's digital revolution with the World Cloud Show and give tech innovators a platform to further their cause," Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon The 20th edition of the World Cloud & Data Center Show is supported and sponsored by: Supported by: Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Information Technology Experts and Engineers, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (AIDA) Lab | Prince Sultan University

Headline Sponsor: SITE - Saudi Information Technology Company

Silver Sponsor: Supermicro

Bronze Sponsor: 1Day Cloud Systems Arabia

Digital Partner: Eye of Riyadh

For more information visit: World Cloud Show, Saudi Arabia



