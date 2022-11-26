Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 26, 2022
Friday, 25 November 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Bintai Kinden Awarded RM39 Million Project from TNB
Company to instal underground cable in Nusajaya, Johor

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd (KBK), has been awarded a project worth RM39.0 million for the installation of a 132kV underground cable double circuit from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).


En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

The project's scope of work involves installing a new 132kV XLPE cable system from the PMU Financial Centre to the GDS Data Centre Substation located in Nusajaya, Johor. The new XLPE cable comprises two circuits, and three phases, with one cable of 1600mm2 copper per phase.

KBK, a specialist in M&E engineering services, has 319 days from commencement to complete the project.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "The Company continues to make progress in seeking more projects leveraging on its expertise and experience in M&E engineering services including design, installation and commissioning. This latest project award from TNB reflects the opportunities stemming from the growth momentum in the economy."

"We are also committed to growing our range of expertise and are constantly looking to diversify as we transform to become a conglomerate through investing in unique and niche businesses with huge earnings accretive potential."

Past TNB projects in which Bintai Kinden has been involved in include the 132kV Kuchai Lama switching station, 132kV MRT Bukit Serdang switching station, 132kV single-circuit underground cable from PMU Galloway to PMU KLCC2 and, 132kV bulk supply connection to KTMB Sentul feeder station.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Energy, Alternatives, Daily News, Local Biz, Oil & Gas
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Nov 24, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Revenue Increased 136% in 2Q FY2023
Nov 10, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Ventures into Telco through Agreement with MN Permai Netcom
Sept 15, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Shareholders Approves All Resolutions at 28th AGM
Aug 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Posts 152% Rise in Revenue for 1Q
Aug 16, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Appointed by South Korean Company to Market Piping and Fitting Products
Aug 10, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden to Market O&G Equipment in Indonesia
July 28, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden JV Wins Contracts to Supply O&G-Related Equipment
July 25, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Signs MoU Exploring Opportunities in Middle East
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       