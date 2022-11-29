Monday, 28 November 2022, 18:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GMEX Group GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology - Pyctor

LONDON, Nov 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GMEX Group ('GMEX'), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.



GMEX Pyctor ('Pyctor') was acquired earlier this year by GMEX after being successfully incubated in ING Neo's innovation lab. It has been jointly developed in collaboration with multiple blue-chip financial institutions (both asset managers and banks) and regulators. This leading fintech provides regulatory compliant digital assets network and digital custody technology, and is designed for firms operating in regulated environments. It offers highly secure digital custody and transactional network services for a broad range of digital assets, as well as delivering interoperability between permissioned and public blockchains.



GMEX Group is in its tenth anniversary year. While its business started in traditional finance, developing exchange matching engines, clearing, settlement and custodial solutions, the firm was early to get involved in the digital assets space in 2017 with the subsequent launch of the GMEX Fusion, a unique centralised and distributed ledger market infrastructure suite for exchanges and post trade operators. It now has multiple solutions as part of an overall technology fabric, including its MultiHub 'network of networks' service, which interfaces with Pyctor, removing the need to integrate with multiple trading parties, trading venues and digital custodians. Sitting at that intersection, GMEX is a hybrid finance specialist, addressing the interoperability issues experienced in the market to bridge traditional and digital assets activity aligned with current and evolving regulations.



Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group said: "The current environment will lead to increased regulations and an institutional digital flight to quality, creating a need for an offering which makes it easier navigate this with the right governance, control, security and risk management."



He continued, "GMEX Group is the first company to offer an end-to-end multi-asset, multi-sector Hybrid Finance solution designed for regulated environments, which bridges the gap between off-chain Traditional Finance (TradFi), Centralized Finance (CeFi) and on-chain Decentralized Finance (DeFi) across jurisdictions. We are pioneering in the domain of Hybrid Finance (HyFi) and are thrilled to have our success in developing unique solutions to address industry challenges formally recognised with this highly prestigious award."



