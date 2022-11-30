Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:40 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Nov 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Poh Heng Jewellery, Singapore's hallmark jewellery brand, is celebrating women and freedom of expression with the latest addition to its Freestyle collection. Inspired by modern women, the bolt designs symbolise power and strength, while the bling designs represent expression of style, success and aspirations. Encased in dazzling gems, this collection makes a perfect gift for the upcoming festive season.



Celebrating Modern Women

Left: Bling Necklace; Right: Bolt Necklace

Bolt and Bling, Mix & Match Earrings

Available in both 18K white gold and 22K yellow gold, customers can choose from a total of 35 designs to enhance their style. Elegant, yet modern, the diamonds in each piece boast incredible craftsmanship that catches the light in any setting, making them perfect for any occasion. Poh Heng's Freestyle Collection has always been to provide wearers the freedom of expression to create one's own unique and personal style. Asymmetric pairing options are available for earrings, which allows greater flexibility for wearers to customise the jewellery based on their style and preferences.



Poh Heng has established itself as the go-to for meaningful jewellery pieces across generations, and we are constantly inspired by stories of real people and their lives that shape our design philosophy. This collection is inspired by the strength, individuality and resilience of modern women. Poh Heng wanted to create something that showcases women's tenacity while still giving them the freedom to express, choosing the pieces that speak to them.



In celebrating women as overcomers, Poh Heng has also partnered with Patricia Tan, a local in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) fighter, to front the campaign. Patricia went through six years of IVF attempts before getting pregnant with her daughter in November 2019. Her tenacity saw her through the darkest storms in those years and she emerged as a Warrior. Poh Heng is proud to join hands with Patricia to celebrate women - a true force of nature.



Bold, sleek, and edgy, the use of the lightning and star motifs aim to encapsulate the sense of adventure through embodying the daily challenges that modern women face as well as their strength in getting back up.



Customers are encouraged to play with the different pairing options, mix and match the earrings based on their style, outfit and mood of the day. The designs in 18K gold are now available, while the 22K gold jewellery will be available on 9 December. For more information, please visit www.pohheng.com.sg.



About Poh Heng Jewellery



As a trusted jeweller and a specialist in gold for more than 70 years, Poh Heng Jewellery offers an extensive range of gold jewellery made of highest quality and hallmarked by the Singapore Assay Office for guaranteed purity. With its unwavering commitment to exceptional service and craftsmanship, Poh Heng continues to drive excellence in its design and product offering, and is recognised as a member of the Quality Jewellers of Singapore.



