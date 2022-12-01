Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 16:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited AEON Credit Secures its Framework for Sustainability-Linked Loans, Strengthens and Advances its Sustainability Pledge

HONG KONG, Nov 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited ("AEON Credit" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 00900) today announced that it has secured its sustainability-linked loan framework and entered agreements for three sustainability-linked loans (the "Loans"), with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Japanese Corporate Banking Division (Hong Kong) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Hong Kong Branch, (the "Lenders"), with a total carrying amount of HK$320 million and a term of three years. The Loans are the Group's first sustainable financing initiative and strengthens its commitment to endorsing and developing in the sustainability arena.



Sustainability performance metrics have been set in accordance with AEON Credit's existing Sustainability Development Policy, and will be assessed on an annual basis by the external reviewer, the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency. As mutually agreed with the Lenders, the Group will be entitled to receive interest rate savings for the Loans as an incentive for the achievement of the predetermined sustainability-linked targets.



Mr. Tomoharu Fukayama, Managing Director of AEON Credit, said, "We are delighted to have arranged the Group's sustainability-linked loan framework for bank financing, which emphasizes our long-term commitment to the advancement of sustainable development. As the basis for AEON Credit's vision, mission and core values, we are well aware that responsible corporate practices are integral to assuring the betterment of the environment and society, as well as to creating additional long-term value for our shareholders and business partners.



"Through integrating sustainability-linked targets into the assessment of the Group's business and financial performance, we aim to reinforce the incorporation of sustainability practices into our operations so as to positively impact and contribute to the transformation of a greener and more sustainable capital market. Looking ahead, we will continue to proactively seek further opportunities to expand our sustainable financing portfolio and look forward to taking our stakeholders along on our sustainability journey."



About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.



For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.







