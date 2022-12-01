Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 11:47 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Smart Digital Retail
Smart Digital Retail Philippines is going physical

MANILA, Dec 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - We are excited to announce that the 2023 Edition of Smart Digital Retail will be hosted on February 23rd, 2023 in SMX Convention Center Manila. You can expect to see even more senior profile delegates, more refreshing discussions and discover all redesigning business plans, processes and new technologies that will unlock new ways of running a retail business in the Philippines.

ACN Newswire is an official Media Partner of Smart Digital Retail Philippines which will be held on February 23, 2023.

The retail sector in the Philippines has been facing challenging times in the study period, which worsened due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic. The majority forms of physical retail, including supermarkets and convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and other small and medium store owners around the country, are facing challenges owing to the lockdown and physical distancing measures. Due to the fear of contamination, the state of Philippine retail, and the global economy as a whole, is entering a time of both hope and uncertainty. As countries continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a concerted push to return to "normal."

To mitigate the disruption caused by this crisis, Philippine retailers need to have a window of opportunity to reinvent their customer experience to meet consumer expectations. Technology is a vital tool that will enable businesses to enhance engagement through both online and physical channels. The transition will require a shift toward a more fully integrated technology ecosystem that can evolve future value propositions. Retailers are already recognizing the importance of technology to their operations, but fully seizing the opportunity will require a distinct retail strategy that incorporates greater partnership collaboration and investment in emerging tech.

This event will cover the redesigning business plans, processes and new technologies that will unlock new ways of running a retail business in the Philippines. Key topics including:

- Consumer behavior change
- Retail performance in the Philippines
- Digital commerce and omnichannel
- Overcoming disruption for resilient supply chains in the future
- The new retail experience through technology
- Retail stores: a shift to digital, experiential shopping
- New approach to workforce empowerment
- Contactless Payments & Autonomous Shopping
- Exploring the Philippine BNPL landscape
- The rise of chatbots and voice commerce
- AI, robotics, and VR will soon dominate retail: welcome to retail 2.0
- Metaverse for the future of retail

With Smart Digital Retail Philippines, we will be looking at the challenges that are impacting the Philippine retail industry to create improved consumer experiences and more efficient creation. That said, this where all the leading retail companies and technology innovators meet and brainstorm in creating a sophisticated product development and present practical solutions that enable retailers and brands to stay relevant in these difficult times, connect with decision makers and enable the creation of new business opportunities.

For sponsorship and speaking engagement, please contact our event director at management@smartdigitalretail.com or visit our event website at www.smartdigitalretail.com.

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the biggest event in the Philippine retail ecosystem! Witness how we gather all of the leading experts in the industry and share their thoughts and insights with very timely topics.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Smart Digital Retail
Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The 23rd Hong Kong Forum gathered 100 global business leaders from Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide to explore the latest opportunities in Hong Kong  
Dec 1, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Announces C$4.0 million Private Placement Financing  
Dec 1, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Preclinical and Clinical Research on Eribulin at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium  
Thursday, December 1, 2022 7:09:00 PM
12th HKTDC Business of IP Asia Forum opens today  
Dec 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils Next-generation Technologies of Honda SENSING 360 and Honda SENSING Elite  
Thursday, December 1, 2022 6:01:00 PM
The 39th edition of World AI Show sets a rapid pace for the adoption of AI in the Indian landscape  
Dec 1, 2022 16:48 HKT/SGT
The Legacy of Ottomans returns to India with its 4th edition of India International Furniture Fair (IIFF)  
Dec 1, 2022 16:35 HKT/SGT
Argus Research: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Building a Loyalty-Driven E-Commerce Platform in Southeast Asia  
Dec 1, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Smart Digital Retail Philippines is going physical  
Dec 1, 2022 11:47 HKT/SGT
Fully Charged Wuling Motors Sets Sail On Completion of the Restructuring of New Energy Business  
Dec 1, 2022 09:24 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
World Fintech Show
5  -  6   December
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
SIGGRAPH Asia 2022
6  -  9   December
Daegu, South Korea
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       