Organised by EFEEXIM, and Managed by Trescon, Supported by Association of Furniture Manufacturers & Traders (AFMT), and Association Partners KreateCube & New Timber Market Dealers Association (Regd.), the 4th edition of the India International Furniture Fair (IIFF) will pave the way for global brands into the Indian market. The three-day exclusive furniture exhibition will take place on 2nd, 3rd & 4th December 2022, at the International Expo Centre in Noida.

Delhi, Dec 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - India's biggest & most-exclusive furniture fair will see Inegöl Furniture Manufacturers Association along with the cream of the Turkish furniture manufacturing industry, coming together with their Indian counterparts to set footprints into the burgeoning Indian furniture market.

The three-day fair taking place from 2nd, 3rd & 4th December 2022, at the International Expo Centre, Noida, will be open for all visitors for free from 9 AM to 6 PM on all three days. IIFF is an excellent platform for facilitating Turkey-India trade relations and it can play an important role in introducing Turkey's furniture expertise to the Indian market.





At IIFF, Mr.Osman Aybil Chairman of Inegol Furniture Manufacturer Association, talked at length about the uniqueness of Turkish furniture's,"Inegöl has two million square meters production area with the highest production technology, 20 thousand specialist persons and more than 2 thousand producer companies in the furniture sector. Inegöl has the capacity to meet about 40 percent of Turkey's furniture exports and it exports to 150 countries."

Mr. Oguz Gurdamar, Chairman of Efeexim Fze said, "The designs of the Ottoman Empire had a great influence on the Western world. In the 17th century, Western designers began to use Turkish inspiration in their work. In the 18th century, Europe experienced a craze for all things Turkish. The most well-known Turkish style furniture was the Ottoman which was used in various homes and palaces across Europe. Many Westerners were fascinated by the intricate designs and craftsmanship of Turkish furniture. Today, Turkish furniture is still very popular in the West. What sets us apart from our competitors in Europe and the world is that we make furniture at half the cost without compromising on our very high standards of quality. We see a great potential in India, a fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China in the next 10 years, and IIFF is the platform which will herald our entry into the Indian market."

IIFF is the most-coveted and recognized furniture show in the country with an estimated 5,000+ pre-approvedphysical buyers expected. Especially for Indian furniture & interior businesses, it is an exclusive opportunity to explore over 50+ brands that meet international standards under one roof. People can also discover newly launched products and innovations in the furniture sector, and get industry previews from market leaders and subject matter experts. All of this makes IIFF an ideal place to explore potential business opportunities and collaborations.

India's furniture industry, the 14th largest market in the world, is primarily driven by the tourism, hospitality and corporate sectors. The rise of hotels, shops, offices, co-working spaces and e-marketplaces continues to fuel domestic demand for furniture.

The Indian furniture market was worth $17.77 billion in 2020, will surpass $27 billion by 2022 and grow to$37.72 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.37% from 2020 to 2026 is projected to grow.

"In the modern scenario, the finest approach to invent something is to combine skill with technology. It has been a boon for the constantly changing demands of the average consumer and has been well understood by the emerging furniture businesses. The world of furniture will always be timeless, regardless of era. The furniture industry has been fusing traditional style in innovative ways that are more functional. This has been the most significant factor to indulge different classes of people together," Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon Global.

Visitor's Profile:

Importers

Marketing Managers

Interior Designers

Wholesalers

Retail Chain Stores

Promotional Managers

E-Retailers

Retailers

Institutional Buyers

Distributors

Traders

Bulk Buyers

Proprietors

General Audience

Product Categories showcased at IIFF:

Furniture

Carpet

Upholstery Fabrics

Curtain

Lighting

Some of the biggest furniture manufacturers, dealers, importers, exporters, and architects from Turkey & India will grace the IIFF arena. They include:

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, investor connect and consulting services.

