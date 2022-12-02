Thursday, 1 December 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC The 23rd Hong Kong Forum gathered 100 global business leaders from Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide to explore the latest opportunities in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the 23rd Hong Kong Forum once again welcomed in-person participation, while the event was also livestreamed to engage the wider global community. The Forum, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), serves as the annual flagship event of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide (FHKBAW).

From third left: HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter KN Lam, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee; FHKBAW Chairman Hans Poulis and HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong

In her opening remarks, Margaret Fong said businesses the world over will pay close attention to Mainland China, including the GBA, and RCEP markets in the years ahead to reap its benefits. And that is the focus of this year's Hong Kong Forum.

In a plenary session chaired by Stacey Chow, Director and Asia-Pacific Regional Lead for Business and Society at the Brunswick Group, business leaders discussed how overseas companies can seize RCEP and GBA opportunities through Hong Kong.

The two-day event, which concluded yesterday, welcomed more than 180 participants, including 100 global business leaders, in-person. At the same time, over 700 business representatives from 35 countries and regions, including Canada, Europe, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the United States and more, participated online.



Hong Kong continues to capitalise on its advantages and strengthen its global business connections



Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "Businesses the world over will pay close attention to the Mainland China, including the GBA, and RCEP markets in the years ahead to reap its benefits. And that is the focus of this year's Hong Kong Forum. With the theme "Gear Up for Worldwide Business Opportunities", the event will delve into the arising opportunities and outlook of the Mainland China, GBA and RCEP markets to equip you with the latest insights and help you make the right business decisions."



In his keynote address, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, mentioned that "One country, two systems" ensures the continuation of our compelling advantages, from the rule of law and judicial independence, to the free flow of capital, our free trade and investment regime, simple and low tax system, favourable business environment, sophisticated logistics and communications infrastructure and more. These distinctive strengths have long attracted global business and investment. Together, we have built one of the world's most competitive and open economies.



In his opening remarks, Hans Poulis, chairman of the FHKBAW, said: "Hong Kong is an ideal gateway to Mainland China, especially the Greater Bay Area, a strong economic powerhouse with a market of more than 86 million people, which is equivalent to a large global economy, where the population has high spending power. The Hong Kong Forum this year again, has invited renowned industry experts and successful entrepreneurs to share their leadership insights and versatile experience. Besides, we also arranged the local visits and cultural tours that will enable participants to understand the latest development in Hong Kong from cultural, historical and infrastructural perspectives."



Business leaders dissect RCEP and GBA opportunities



As an international innovation and business hub, Hong Kong serves as an important conduit connecting the GBA and RCEP economies with the rest of the world. Stacey Chow, Director and Asia-Pacific Regional Lead for Business and Society at the Brunswick Group, presided over a plenary session attended by business leaders, including Dee Poon, President, Brands and Distribution, Esquel Group; Bertrand Chen, CEO, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN); Sonia Cheng, CEO, Rosewood Hotel Group and Vice-chairman, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group; and Tracy Wong Harris, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance for Asia at Standard Chartered Bank.



These esteemed business leaders discussed post-pandemic business opportunities in Asia driven by the RCEP and GBA, and shed light on how Hong Kong can help overseas companies seize market opportunities in sustainable development.



Examining Mainland China's economic outlook



The Forum also focused on the Mainland economic outlook. Chang Ka Mun, Senior Advisor at Fung Business Intelligence, and Managing Director at Li & Fung Development (China) Limited; Adam Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited; and Peter Mok, Head of the Greater Bay Area at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), partook in a discussion alongside panel chair Irina Fan, HKTDC's Director of Research, to discuss the broader economic outlook, new growth areas and longer-term challenges facing Mainland China.



Keeping abreast of Hong Kong's latest cultural, aviation and I&T developments



In addition to the Forum, FHKBAW's overseas member associates visited the West Kowloon Cultural District, the M+ museum, Hong Kong International Airport and HKSTP. The on-site visits enabled them to gain a better understanding of Hong Kong's most recent developments - such as the HKSAR's role as a hub for arts and cultural exchange, international aviation, and innovation and technology.



Hong Kong in the eyes of global business leaders



Dennis Chiu, Chairman of Hong Kong Singapore Business Association said: "I find Hong Kong after COVID-19 has become more resilient, it is very determined to make things work. I have heard a lot of misperceptions about HK and would highly recommend those people to make a trip to HK personally, to see in their own eyes the robust development in the West Kowloon Cultural Districts, The Hong Kong International Airport, The Science & Technology Park, etc., Hong Kong has metamorphosised out from the pandemic impact, and has grown stronger and become more impactful to international business communities."



Mark Staublin, President of Hong Kong Business Association of the Midwest mentioned "This is my first visit to Hong Kong after two years. I haven't lost confidence in Hong Kong despite the negative media news I have read. This visit is proven to be worthwhile. Hong Kong has equipped itself to grow stronger and more resilient. This is still the preferred city for businesses, network, entertainment and culture. I will encourage my US teams and friends to book the next flight ticket to Hong Kong soon."



Global business association representatives tell a positive Hong Kong story



The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the FHKBAW. The Federation, founded in 2000, comprises a network of 47 business associations with about 11,000 business executives and professionals from 36 countries and regions as its members



Forum website: https://hkforum.hktdc.com/conference/hkforum/en

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3OODUP0



About FHKBAW



The Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide is a unique network of 47 Hong Kong Business Associations in 36 countries and regions with about 11,000 individual associates. These Hong Kong Business Associations were started by overseas traders, buyers and professionals, who have strong business links to Hong Kong in their respective countries, for the purpose of networking and exchanging of business information and ideas. Each of these Associations has their own individual members who are top business people and SMEs in their home country. They are Hong Kong's closest allies and partners in the world market. With the help of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), these Associations formed the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide in November 2000. The Federation aims to achieve synergy among the global network of Hong Kong Business Associations. It provides an effective base for member associations to network and exchange information, thereby, generating business opportunities. Website: https://www.hkfederation.org.hk/about



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



