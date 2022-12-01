Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 23:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Web3 Antivirus
A Game-Changing Web3 Antivirus Hits the Market

Lisbon, Portugal, Dec 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Web3 Antivirus is launching on December 1, 2022, with a mission to become a reliable security guard for the Web3 community.

Fraud, scams, and phishing attacks are on the rise as scammers continually search for novel methods to unlawfully extract value from users. The more Web3 gains traction, the greater the need for efficient solutions to help users protect their assets. And this is exactly what Web3 Antivirus promises.

Web3 Antivirus (W3A) is a free open-source Chrome extension designed to help safely operate and collaborate in web3.

Powered by proprietary security audit frameworks, the tool guards users against signing dangerous transactions and dealing with suspicious assets. It shows an overview of potential red flags and technical risks associated with a transaction helping users make informed decisions about whether or not to proceed with it. What's more, W3A simulates the transaction and displays what happens if it's approved.

Web3 Antivirus does not ask for access to wallets, assets, or seed phrases, thus being a trustworthy security guard.

The extension also helps users steer clear of phishing websites: It checks domain names against its comprehensive database of blocklists and allowlists using AI similarity validation, identifies suspicious logic, and warns users if the website is dangerous.

W3A currently works with Ethereum and supports Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, and BitKeep Wallet, with other wallets to be added shortly.

According to Alex Dulub, the founder of Web3 Antivirus, "The key goal of the solution is to help the web3 community save billions of dollars by making the ecosystem a safer place to cooperate and work in, which will benefit all stakeholders in the long run."

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/web3_antivirus
Medium: https://medium.com/@w3a
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/web3-antivirus/

Media Contact
Contact: Xenia, Community manager, Web3 Antivirus
Email: support@w3a.tech
Website: https://web3antivirus.io

SOURCE: Web3 Antivirus




Topic: Press release summary
