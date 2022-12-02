Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, 2 December 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GobizKOREA
GobizKOREA Releases a Virtual Exhibition Platform - Gobiz Town
Exhibition of Prospective Products and Provision of Virtual Consultation with Online Virtual Exhibition Hall

Seoul, Korea, Dec 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GobizKOREA announced the release of 'Gobiz Town', a Virtual Exhibition Platform to present domestic small and medium enterprise products to overseas buyers.

Gobiz Town View [virtual space designed with digital twin technology, and its scenery changes by four seasons]
Gobiz Town View [virtual space designed with digital twin technology, and its scenery changes by four seasons]

Gobiz Town is designed to provide a convenient experience to all without the restriction of time and space. It implies the 'Go-Biz community' with the exchange of domestic export companies and overseas buyers. With just a simple operation, users can look around the space as if users are strolling along the park. Various virtual halls are prepared for users to visit, such as:

  • Institution Introduction Hall
  • Export Products Exhibition Hall
  • Metaverse Conference Hall, and Event Hall.
Gobiz Town Exhibition Booth & Product Information [Product Details View, Inquiry Sending, and Sample Purchase are all available on a single screen]
Gobiz Town Exhibition Booth & Product Information [Product Details View, Inquiry Sending, and Sample Purchase are all available on a single screen]

Overseas buyers can explore the online exhibition full of items like cosmetics and food as if they are at the actual exhibition without any inconvenience of screen transition and loading time. Single click can take buyers to the booth they want by using functions like search companies, maps, and aerial views.

Furthermore, once overseas buyers click on the exhibited product in the company booth, they can check various product images, product details, and price. English brochure and video manual are also arranged which enable buyers to send inquiries, request consultations, and purchase a sample product.

Gobiz Town can also support 2 types of metaverse conference halls. One is for online consultation between seller and buyer. And the other is for small-scale webinars, which is perfect for the corporate PR & investment attractions. Along with programs like "Follow-up management with trade experts", "Online export training", and "Mentoring", Gobiz will provide users totally new experience in "Trade".

The GobizKOREA project manager stated, " Based on the user feedback, we will continue to make efforts to share better digital-based exhibition/trade service." She added, "Starting this online exhibition project, with the infinite potential of Gobiz Town, we will plan, expand, and present various online exhibition contents in cooperation with the local government & institutions moving forward."

Gobiz Town is not only limited to an online virtual space, but also it becomes the opportunity to expand channel from Online to Offline (O2O) for actual exhibitions, supporting for effectiveness in online exports.

Media Contact
Tahee Kim, GobizKOREA
E-mail: Tahee@Gobizkorea.com
Website: https://www.Gobizkorea.com/
Phone: +82-70-4771-5882

SOURCE: GobizKOREA




Topic: Press release summary
Source: GobizKOREA

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Revealing crystal structures robotically  
Dec 2, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
GobizKOREA Releases a Virtual Exhibition Platform - Gobiz Town  
Dec 2, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express help innovators adapt to the post-pandemic era  
Dec 2, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia Forum sheds light on Global IP business opportunities  
Dec 2, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass releases crypto's first Unhosted Wallet KYC  
Friday, December 2, 2022 1:00:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan  
Friday, December 2, 2022 12:48:00 PM
Cohen Milstein Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Northwest Biotherapeutics Against Major Market Makers for Market Manipulation  
Dec 2, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code  
Friday, December 2, 2022 10:29:00 AM
Austral Gold Begins Drilling at Jaguelito in Argentina  
Dec 2, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
NEC and SINAI Technologies Collaborate to Create Pathways to Decarbonization  
Friday, December 2, 2022 8:26:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
World Fintech Show
5  -  6   December
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
SIGGRAPH Asia 2022
6  -  9   December
Daegu, South Korea
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       