

Seoul, Korea, Dec 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GobizKOREA announced the release of 'Gobiz Town', a Virtual Exhibition Platform to present domestic small and medium enterprise products to overseas buyers. Gobiz Town View [virtual space designed with digital twin technology, and its scenery changes by four seasons] Gobiz Town is designed to provide a convenient experience to all without the restriction of time and space. It implies the 'Go-Biz community' with the exchange of domestic export companies and overseas buyers. With just a simple operation, users can look around the space as if users are strolling along the park. Various virtual halls are prepared for users to visit, such as: Institution Introduction Hall

Export Products Exhibition Hall

Metaverse Conference Hall, and Event Hall. Gobiz Town Exhibition Booth & Product Information [Product Details View, Inquiry Sending, and Sample Purchase are all available on a single screen] Overseas buyers can explore the online exhibition full of items like cosmetics and food as if they are at the actual exhibition without any inconvenience of screen transition and loading time. Single click can take buyers to the booth they want by using functions like search companies, maps, and aerial views. Furthermore, once overseas buyers click on the exhibited product in the company booth, they can check various product images, product details, and price. English brochure and video manual are also arranged which enable buyers to send inquiries, request consultations, and purchase a sample product. Gobiz Town can also support 2 types of metaverse conference halls. One is for online consultation between seller and buyer. And the other is for small-scale webinars, which is perfect for the corporate PR & investment attractions. Along with programs like "Follow-up management with trade experts", "Online export training", and "Mentoring", Gobiz will provide users totally new experience in "Trade". The GobizKOREA project manager stated, " Based on the user feedback, we will continue to make efforts to share better digital-based exhibition/trade service." She added, "Starting this online exhibition project, with the infinite potential of Gobiz Town, we will plan, expand, and present various online exhibition contents in cooperation with the local government & institutions moving forward." Gobiz Town is not only limited to an online virtual space, but also it becomes the opportunity to expand channel from Online to Offline (O2O) for actual exhibitions, supporting for effectiveness in online exports. Media Contact

