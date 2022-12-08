Thursday, 8 December 2022, 12:38 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypebeast, a leading online destination for men's contemporary fashion and culture, announces the launch of its social media channel, Hypebeast Latin America (@hypebeastlatam), on Instagram today. Connecting with cultural enthusiasts in the Spanish language, the platform merges global compelling stories with exclusive contents dedicated to its Latin American followers, and will focus on uncovering the latest culturally-relevant news and developments on fashion, art, music, design, lifestyle and more.



Bridging the universe of cultural discovery and connection, the Hypebeast Latin America Instagram account is backed by a dedicated team focused on uncovering future emerging cultural trends, as well as highly curated Latin American specific topics, such as interviews and spotlights on local artists and fashion brands. With over 32.4 million social media followers under Hypemedia, the expansion of Hypebeast's presence in Latin America opens up an opportunity to connect and engage to a wider and new audience.



"We are excited to launch Hypebeast Latin America, an expansion of our media portfolio dedicated to culturally curious readers in the region. Latin America is a thriving cultural hub, and we have seen steady increase in user growth on our platforms from this region; our presence in Latin America will enable us to further expand our user growth through trusted content across diverse lifestyle categories," Arby Li, Vice President of Content Strategy at Hypebeast Group.



"Launching Hypebeast in Latin America has been a key part of our global expansion journey. The community in Latin America is connected to global trends and has a strong local identity; the opportunity to build incredible stories with brands, cultural enthusiasts, tastemakers and artists is endless. We look forward to growing our community here in the region," says Huan Nguyen, Chief Revenue Officer at Hypebeast Group.



Hypebeast is the flagship platform under Hypemedia that showcases the latest in fashion, art, design and culture. Operating in over 15 markets worldwide and available in 9 languages, the media platform has recently expanded its presence in Brazil in February.



About Hypebeast

Founded in 2005, Hypebeast is now a leading platform for men's contemporary fashion and culture. With a dedicated team focused on the evolution of culture through visual inspirations and the provision of knowledge, Hypebeast's devotion to discovery has made it one of the premier online destinations for editorially-driven commerce and news. Currently operating in over 15 markets, readers can stay up to date with the latest culturally-relevant news and developments on fashion, art, music, design, lifestyle and more. For more information, visit Hypebeast.com.







