Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards The best of the best real estate developers, projects prevail at 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final Award-Winning Pool of Accomplished Developers Gather in Bangkok for Full Return of Awards Series Finale

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, today announced the regional winners representing the Best in Asia at the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler and supported by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.





-- New World Development Company Limited is hailed Best Developer (Asia) in one of two regional wins for companies from China (Hong Kong and Macau)

-- Companies from Thailand and the Philippines each garner seven regional wins

-- Candra Ciputra, CEO of Ciputra Group and president director of PT Ciputra Development Tbk, receives the PropertyGuru Icon award



Also known as the finale of the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, the Grand Final was presented in 48 categories at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.



New World Development Company Limited garnered the award of Best Developer (Asia), representing China (Hong Kong and Macau). Along with the design practice Lead8, the company also received the Best Mega Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for 11 SKIES.



Representing Mainland China, Lead8 additionally won the Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia) award for Shougang Park Urban Weaving District. Benoy Limited won Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia) for CRL MixC Qianhai in another regional win for Mainland China.



The Philippines garnered seven regional wins, led by the Best Industrial Developer (Asia) title for Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) title for Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI). Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates also won the honours of Best Industrial Development (Asia) and Best Green Development (Asia) for LIMA Estate.



AppleOne Mactan, Inc. also won Best Branded Residential Development (Asia) for The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort while Cebu Landmasters, Inc. won Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) for Sofitel Cebu City. Arquitectonica was honoured with the Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) award for Mega Tower.



Thailand also gained seven regional wins, including the Best Landmark Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for One Bangkok by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT). Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited won both the Best Condo Development (Asia) and Best Health and Wellness Development (Asia) awards for The Aspen Tree at The Forestias. PMT Property Co., Ltd. earned the titles of Best Condo Interior Design (Asia) and Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) for 125 Sathorn. Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL was named Best Waterfront Housing/Landed Development (Asia) while Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd. won Best Housing/Landed Landscape Architectural Design (Asia).



Singapore scored six regional wins at the Grand Final. GuocoLand was named Best Luxury Developer (Asia) and Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) while UOL Group Limited was named Best Hospitality Developer (Asia). UOL Group Limited also won Best Hotel Development (Asia) for Pan Pacific Orchard.



Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings gained the Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia) title while Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group won Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia).



Indonesia was also represented with six regional wins that include the Best Township Development (Asia)

award for Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT. Belaputera Intiland and Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia) award for PIK2 Sedayu Indo City by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group.



Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex by PT Putragaya Wahana, a member of Galeon Group, won Best Office Development (Asia) while LRT City Jatibening by KSO PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. & PT Urban Jakarta Propertindo Tbk. won Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia). Metland Cibitung by PT Fajarputera Dinasti, a subsidiary of PT Metropolitan Land Tbk., won Best Connectivity Housing/Landed Development (Asia) while LOGOS Cikarang Logistics Park by LOGOS Indonesia was named Best Green Industrial Development (Asia).



Australia scored five regional wins, including the Best Boutique Developer (Asia) title for Spacious Group. SPG Land won both the Best Smart Building Development (Asia) and Best Integrated Work From Home Development (Asia) titles for Paradiso Place. Dare Property Group won Best Eco Friendly Commercial Development (Asia) for Zero Gipps and Mayrin Group won Best Housing/Landed Architectural Design (Asia) for The Archwood Residences.



Vietnam scored four regional wins, including the Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) title for Keppel Land. Sycamore by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) won the Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Eco Friendly Housing/Landed Development (Asia) awards. Artisan Park by Gamuda Land was named Best Retail Development (Asia).



From Greater Niseko, Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group clinched both Best Completed Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Housing/Landed Interior Design (Asia) awards. HakuVillas by H2 Group won the Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) award.



Cambodia and Malaysia each earned two regional wins. The Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia) award went to Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd, with the Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia) title going to Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd. KL Wellness City by KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd was named Best Mixed Use Development (Asia), with Infinity8 Reserve JBCC by Infinity Group winning Best Co-Working Space (Asia).



India was also represented at the Grand Final with Embassy REIT winning Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) for Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden.



Candra Ciputra, CEO of Ciputra Group and president director of PT Ciputra Development Tbk, received the PropertyGuru Icon Award. Ciputra, previously named the Indonesia Real Estate Personality of the Year in 2015, received the award for a lifetime of real estate achievements covering developments in more than 40 cities across the archipelago.



The regional winners at the Grand Final were selected from the elite pool of country winners from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards' series of celebrations this year in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Greater Niseko (Japan), India, and Australia.



Hari V Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: "The Awards remain among our widest-reaching enterprise solutions, having expanded over the years to represent some of the world's most dynamic property markets from Southeast Asia to Australia. With these award-winning developers and designers as benchmarks, we hope to guide property seekers towards finding, financing and owning the right properties. In this, the 17th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, we elevate not only the region's dream homes but also its finest, most sustainable live-work-play developments, workspaces, retail hubs, hotels, resorts, and industrial parks, among others, to an international platform. Whether you're seeking, selling or building property, we will see you home."



Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "The winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final aptly represent the diversity, progress, and resilience of their respective property markets. With projects ranging from boutique residential developments to vast integrated districts, these award-winning developments offer an impressive snapshot of what the Best in Asia looks like. Whether celebrated onstage at our gala events, or presented to the world online, these awardees shine bright as the Gold Standard of Asian real estate, keeping true to our vision of building the region's Property Trust Platform. To all the winners announced at our regional Grand Final - we celebrate your success. Congratulations."



The latest edition of the Grand Final marked the full return of the black-tie gala dinner and awards presentation, following a successful virtual gala edition in 2021. The 2022 Grand Final was streamed live on AsiaPropertyAwards.com as well as the programme's official Facebook and YouTube channels.



The list of winners at the Grand Final was selected by an independent jury consisting of head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final and general director, Group GSA (Vietnam); Amit Khanna, managing director, Phoenix Advisers (India); Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks (Greater Niseko); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Dato' Sr. Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018 (Malaysia); Kristin Thorsteins, head of partnership growth for APAC at IWG PLC (Singapore); Lui Violanti, regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group (Australia); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, executive vice president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson, JLL Thailand (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, senior director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia).



HLB, the leading international accounting and advisory firm, upheld fairness, transparency and credibility throughout all points of the selection process, under the leadership of Paul Ashburn, HLB International Real Estate Group.



Since it was established in Thailand in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme has expanded over the years to 18 property markets. Through its series of in-person and virtual gala celebrations, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme has provided an international platform for excellent real estate developers, architects, and interior designers across Asia Pacific. The programme therefore connects awardees to a wide pool of investors, consumers, and agents, as well as the diaspora, throughout the region and beyond.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official channel partner History; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official PR partner Artemis Associates; media partners BusinessWorld, Construction & Property, d+a Magazine, Daily FT, Deluxe Magazine, Discover Pattaya, Esquire PH, Hot Magazine, Housing.com, Kompas, Kopiandpropetry.com, Luxuo, Manila Bulletin, Mingtiandi, Palace, Pattaya Trader, Penang Property Talk, People Asia Magazine, PhilStar PropertyReport PH, Powderlife, Real Estate News PH, Real Living, Rem, Robb Report, Southeast Asia Globe, Suara Indonesia, The Grid, The Hindu, The Manila Times, Think of Living, Top 10 of Malaysia, Vietnam Heritage, WhenInManila.com, Yacht Style, and Your Investment Property; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; official charity partner Liter of Light; supporting partners IFC - Building Resilience Index, IFC - Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, and REHDA Institute; supporting associations EuroCham Cambodia, Global Design Awards Lab, Green Building Consulting & Engineering, Niseko Tourism, Singapore Estate Agents Association, and Singapore Green Building Council; and official supervisor HLB.



For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.



LIST OF REGIONAL AND COUNTRY WINNERS

17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final



DEVELOPER AWARDS



Best Developer (Asia)

Agung Sedayu Group - Indonesia

Auriton Group - Australia

New World Development Company Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau (REGIONAL WINNER)

Prince Real Estate Group - Cambodia

Robinsons Land - Philippines

UOL Group Limited - Singapore



Best Luxury Developer (Asia)

GuocoLand - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

SonKim Land Corporation - Vietnam



Best Industrial Developer (Asia)

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

PT LOGOS SEA Indonesia - Indonesia



Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia)

GuocoLand - Singapore

Keppel Land - Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

Megaworld Corporation - Philippines

Prince Real Estate Group - Cambodia



Best Hospitality Developer (Asia)

Megaworld Corporation - Philippines

UOL Group Limited - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia)

Aurum Land (Private) Limited - Singapore

Casagrand Builder Pvt. Ltd. - India

Global-Estate Resorts,Inc. (GERI) - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Sustainable Developer (Asia)

GuocoLand - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

PT. Bumi Serpong Damai - Indonesia

PT LOGOS SEA Indonesia - Indonesia



Best Boutique Developer (Asia)

Aurum Land (Private) Limited - Singapore

PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa (NavaPark) Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land Joint Venture - Indonesia

Spacious Group - Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia)

Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd - Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER)



DEVELOPMENT AWARDS



Best Township Development (Asia)

Bridgetowne Destination Estate by Robinsons Land - Philippines

Correctio by PT. Jababeka Tbk - Indonesia

Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT. Belaputera Intiland - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Meyhomes Capital Phu Quoc by Tan A Dai Thanh - Meyland - Vietnam



Best Mega Mixed Use Development (Asia)

11 SKIES by Lead8 & New World Development Company Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Landmark Mixed Use Development (Asia)

One Bangkok by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT) - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Baker Circle by Henderson Land Development Company Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau

Balfour Place by Thirdi Group - Australia

Embassy Manyata Front Parcel Development by Embassy REIT - India

Heartland 66 by Hang Lung Properties - Mainland China

KL Wellness City by KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd - Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Melbourne Square by OSK Property - Australia

Prince International Plaza by Prince Real Estate Group - Cambodia

Thamrin Nine Complex by PT Putragaya Wahana, a member of Galeon Group - Indonesia



Best Industrial Development (Asia)

FoodFab @ Mandai by Mandai 7 JV Pte Ltd - Singapore

GIIC @ Kota Deltamas by Sinar Mas Land & Sojitz Corporation - Indonesia

LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Hotel Development (Asia)

Pan Pacific Orchard by UOL Group Limited - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono and Hanazono Resort Niseko by Nihon Harmony Resorts KK and PCPD - Greater Niseko



Best Retail Development (Asia)

Artisan Park by Gamuda Land - Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

Batavia PIK by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group, curated by Amantara - Indonesia



Best Office Development (Asia)

888 Lai Chi Kok Road (NCB Innovation Centre) by New World Development Company Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau

Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex by PT Putragaya Wahana, a member of Galeon Group - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Cloud Land, Hangzhou by Greentown China Holdings Limited - Mainland China

Frasers Tower by Frasers Property Singapore - Singapore

Hudson & Ganges Office Towers, Embassy TechZone by Embassy REIT - India

Knowledge Hub @Digital Hub by Sinar Mas Land - Indonesia

One Bangkok Office Tower 4 by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT) - Thailand



Best Branded Residential Development (Asia)

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc. - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Condo Development (Asia)

Forbes Residences, Applecross by Mustera Property Group Ltd - Australia

Hinode Hills by Niseko Village - Greater Niseko

Kincang Egrets Waves 3.0 Residential by LYCS Architecture - Mainland China

Le Parc at Thamrin Nine Complex by PT Putragaya Wahana, a member of Galeon Group - Indonesia

Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand - Singapore

One Innovale by Henderson Land Development Company Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau

Parc3 by Eupe Corporation Berhad - Malaysia

Piramal Aranya by Piramal Realty - India

The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation - Philippines

Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd. - Cambodia



Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

Costa Mira Beachtown Mactan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. - Philippines

Lee Nam Road 66 by Logan Group Company Limited & KWG Group Holdings - China - Hong Kong and Macau

Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand - Singapore

Paradiso Place by SPG Land - Australia

Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) by Sunteck Realty Limited - India

Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd. - Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia)

LRT City Jatibening by KSO PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. & PT Urban Jakarta Propertindo Tbk. - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Completed Condo Development (Asia)

HakuVillas by H2 Group - Greater Niseko (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Health and Wellness Development (Asia)

Forbes Estates Lipa by Robinsons Land - Philippines

Mark Moran Warrawee by Mark Moran Group - Australia

The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Smart Building Development (Asia)

Paradiso Place by SPG Land - Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia)

Belgravia Ace by Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group) - Singapore

Enchante Residence @BSD City by Sinar Mas Land - Indonesia

Guangzhou Nansha Amber Living by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. - Mainland China

Sycamore by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) - Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

The Archwood Residences by Mayrin Group - Australia



Best Waterfront Housing/Landed Development (Asia)

Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

The Residences III at The Glades, Putra Heights by Sime Darby Property - Malaysia



Best Connectivity Housing/Landed Development (Asia)

Metland Cibitung by PT Fajarputera Dinasti a subsidiary of PT Metropolitan Land Tbk. - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Completed Housing/Landed Development (Asia)

Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group - Greater Niseko (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Integrated Work From Home Development (Asia)

Paradiso Place by SPG Land - Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Pisonia Ville by UDA Holdings Berhad - Malaysia



Best Green Development (Asia)

LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Green Industrial Development (Asia)

LOGOS Cikarang Logistics Park by LOGOS Indonesia - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Eco Friendly Housing/Landed Development (Asia)

Sycamore by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) - Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Eco Friendly Commercial Development (Asia)

Site of the Future - Acienda Silang by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation - Philippines

Zero Gipps by Dare Property Group - Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)



DESIGN AWARDS



Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Bridgetowne Destination Estate by Robinsons Land - Philippines

PIK2 Sedayu Indo City by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group - Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia)

11 SKIES by Lead8 - China - Hong Kong and Macau

CRL MixC Qianhai by Benoy Limited - Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER)

Yoho Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel, Macau by Huarchi Global Design Corporation Ltd & Treasure Island Entertainment Company Ltd - China - Hong Kong and Macau



Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

AMO Residence by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company - Singapore

Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand - Singapore

One East @ Damansara by CK East Group - Malaysia

Paradiso Place by SPG Land - Australia

Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Railway Leisure Town by HZS Design (Shanghai) Ltd. - Mainland China

Reference Sathorn - Wongwianyai by SC Asset - Thailand

The Commodore by JBE Holdings Pte Ltd - Singapore

The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. - Philippines

Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co., Ltd. - Thailand



Best Housing/Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group - Greater Niseko

Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL - Thailand

Mazenta Residence by PT Cipta Harmoni Lestari - Indonesia

Seri Austin Heights by Aksi Sepakat Sdn Bhd - Malaysia

The Archwood Residences by Mayrin Group - Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)

The Valley by Botanica Luxury Villas - Thailand

Venue ID Motorway Rama 9 by SC Asset - Thailand



Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia)

Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group - Singapore

Shiguchi by Kookan - Greater Niseko

Sofitel Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

Pantjoran PIK by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group, curated by Amantara - Indonesia

Shougang Park Urban Weaving District by Lead8 - Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

Embassy Oxygen, Tower-1 by Embassy REIT - India

Mega Tower by Arquitectonica - Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

One Bedford Place by Lofter Group Limited - China - Hong Kong and Macau



Best Condo Interior Design (Asia)

125 Sathorn by PMT Property Co., Ltd. - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

Liv @ MB by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited - Singapore

Orchard Sophia by Orchard Sophia Pte Ltd - Singapore

Paradiso Place by SPG Land - Australia

Perfect Ten by Property Enterprises Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd - Singapore

The Commodore by JBE Holdings Pte Ltd - Singapore

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc. - Philippines



Best Housing/Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group - Greater Niseko (REGIONAL WINNER)

Kambujaya Residences by Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd - Cambodia

Mazenta Residence by PT Cipta Harmoni Lestari - Indonesia

The Archwood Residences by Mayrin Group - Australia



Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia)

Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc. - Philippines

Shiguchi by Kookan - Greater Niseko



Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

125 Sathorn by PMT Property Co., Ltd. - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

AMO Residence by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company - Singapore

Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings - Singapore

Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co., Ltd. - Thailand



Best Housing/Landed Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd. - Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

Meysenses Lucia Bay Bai Lu by Tan A Dai Thanh - Meyland - Vietnam



Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden by Embassy REIT - India (REGIONAL WINNER)



Best Co-Working Space (Asia)

Infinity8 Reserve JBCC by Infinity Group - Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER)

work.able Exxa-Zeta Center by Robinsons Land - Philippines



PUBLISHER'S CHOICE



PropertyGuru Icon Award

WINNER: Candra Ciputra

CEO, Ciputra Group

President Director, PT Ciputra Development Tbk



NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.



In 2022, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2022.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 44 million property seekers7 (https://www.propertygurugroup.com/newsroom/propertyguru-reports-third-quarter-2022-results/#news_icon) to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million real estate listings8 (https://www.propertygurugroup.com/newsroom/propertyguru-reports-third-quarter-2022-results/#news_icon), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance (https://www.propertyguru.com.sg/mortgage/home-loan); and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru For Business (https://www.propertyguruforbusiness.com/), including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey (https://www.propertyguruforbusiness.com/fastkey), DataSense (https://www.propertyguruforbusiness.com/datasense), ValueNet (https://www.propertyguruforbusiness.com/real-estate-valuers), Awards (https://www.asiapropertyawards.com/en/), events and publications across Asia.



For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru).

