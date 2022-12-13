Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer "Winter" Carnival 2022 Year-end holiday fun at the Spritzer EcoPark

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer is back this year with its year-end thematic celebration coupled with Instagram-able decorations and exciting activities. The wish is to spread holiday cheer and togetherness for families and friends after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to join the "Winter" Carnival in the Spritzer EcoPark from 16th December 2022 to 1st January 2023.







The company will feature a 28-foot Giant Christmas Tree partially made of recycled Spritzer Sparkling and Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles. Families and friends can also capture beautiful memories in the cosy Christmas setting with "Igloo-like" dome houses.



"Snow season" returns to Taiping, Perak after two years. The anticipated snowfall sessions will be available on select days, with four sessions per day, with each session lasting 30 minutes.

- Snowfall dates: 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 December 2022

- Session times: 6:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.



Other "Winter" Carnival activities include giant outdoor bubble, pedal kart ride, mini golf in the park, fun fair game stations such as Flip the Bottle, Toss the Ring and more! You can also create your Christmas crafts from recycled materials.



Food and beverages are not to be missed during the carnival to help with your winter wonderment. Homemade popcorn and special concoction of Tropical Fizz using Spritzer Sparkling water are always recommended and choices for visitors to chill while enjoying outdoor activities.



Special workshops will be held for making delicious gingerbread and glutinous rice balls. Booking is not required; public is welcome to join us during the period!

- Gingerbread workshop: 23-25 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.)

- Glutinous rice ball workshop: 16-18 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.)



Spritzer encourages reuse and recycling by incorporating conservation and sustainability through eco-tourism in Taiping.



Once again, Spritzer would like to extend this invitation and the happiest holiday greetings to everyone! See all of you here!



Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my





