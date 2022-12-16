Friday, 16 December 2022, 14:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company readies itself to rule the virtual world of racing; Introduces the TVS Apache RR 310 in Gameloft's Asphalt 8: Airborne, for racing enthusiasts - TVS Motor Company and Gameloft for brands announce their gaming partnership in India

- Gamers will now get to virtually ride the popular TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle in Asphalt 8: Airborne, making it the first Indian two-wheeler company to bring its motorcycle in the popular gaming franchise

- Starting December 15, 2022, players worldwide can compete in the superbike exclusive tournament featuring TVSM's flagship motorcycle

Singapore, Dec 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, announced today its partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. It makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience of its motorcycle to Gameloft's Asphalt 8, one of the world's leading motor racing game. This integration marks TVS Apache's foray into the world of gaming, extending its commitment to deliver an unparalleled racing experience to its 4.8 million+ customers, online as well as offline. It is in line with the growing interest for gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making this integration another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles.



The TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing, is based on the "Track to Road" philosophy. This philosophy manifests itself in each of TVS Apache motorcycles through the best-in-segment performance, technology and unique stye.



Commenting on the partnership, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company is excited about its partnership with Gameloft for brands, as it brings TVS Apache RR 310 in the popular gaming franchise - Asphalt 8: Airborne. TVS Apache series has been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts and the Gen-Z. We are sure that this collaboration with Gameloft will help in increasing the awareness for TVS Apache brand, targeting a new set of audience while engaging online with our customers. With initiatives like these, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest growing brands in its segment, and continues to demonstrate its focus on bringing innovative platforms to connect with the customers."



Speaking on the integration, Alexandre Tan, SVP Brand Partnerships & Advertising at Gameloft for brands, said, "TVS Motor is a great partner and we are excited that they are joining us for the first time in this new competition. With this new partner, we are thrilled to bring new innovative and exclusive in the game, creating a deeper connection with the TVS Motor brand and the Asphalt franchise community."



Key highlights:



- As part of this association, gamers across the world can now compete against each other on TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle - the TVS Apache RR 310

- With this new integration, the 4.8 million TVS Apache customers and owners worldwide will get an all-new platform to experience their favourite TVS Apache RR 310 virtually in an exciting setting

- TVS Motor is the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring its motorcycle to the popular gaming franchise

- Players will discover the new TVS Apache branded booster & billboards and the new TVS Apache World Series Season. In the process, they also stand a chance to win exciting prizes

- TVS Apache customers find keen interest in online gaming, and this association is set to bolster the brand's awareness and imagery in engaging newer audiences

- The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes



About TVS Motor Company



TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com



About Gameloft for brands



Gameloft for brands offers leading advertising and gamification solutions to help brands better connect with their audiences. Through interactive content and immersive experiences supported by its extensive in-game media network, Gameloft for brands leverages its longstanding gaming expertise to engage people in meaningful ways with an unparalleled level of transparency and safety. Gameloft for brands has received the TAG Certification Against Fraud Seal and follows MOAT's standards. To date, Gameloft for brands has delivered more than 10,000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Air France, Coca-Cola, Ferrero, Ford, FOX, Automobili Lamborghini, ING, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and LEGO, in over 40 countries around the world (North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, etc.) and our work has been honoured with over 50 awards from marketing organizations.



