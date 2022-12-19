Monday, 19 December 2022, 08:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Successfully develop new Fruit Chunks Vitamin Sports Drink and Fruit Enzyme Sports Drink, Accelerates our expansion to the functional beverage market

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), is pleased to announce that following the successful launch of the Group's own brand "Shiok Party" vitamin sports drink and "Yao Guo Ji" chunky fruit beverages, the Group is planning to launch its latest products, the Fruit Chunks Vitamin Sports Drink and Fruit Enzyme Sports Drink. These new series of beverages are entering the preparation stage of production and sales, while all the research and development work has been successful completed. The beverages are expected to be launched in early 2023 and will further accelerate the Group's expansion to the growing functional beverage market.

New Fruit Chunks Vitamin Sports Drink (For Reference Only)

New fruit Enzyme Sports Drink ( For Reference Only)

The upcoming series of Fruit Chunks Vitamin Sports Drink combines chunks of fruit, such as peaches and apples. The product can not only boost energy level, but also help fight fatigue and stay awake. Additionally, the fruit chunks in this featured product can provide consumers with a satisfying chewing sensation and a rich fruit flavour, which can be adapted to a variety of scenes, including daily life, sports and fitness, studying, entertainment and travel. It is a perfect choice to boost energy level and improve efficiency.



Apples and peaches are used in the newly developed Fruit Enzyme Sports Drink series . The products mainly provide the enzyme concept that meets the needs of daily life. With a variety of different health effects, it is a functional beverage launched to meet the increasing public health awareness. These series of products belong to the "Medical, Health and Health Food Processing" industry which is among the "Top Ten" industries of "Shandong Province New and Old Dynamic Energy Conversion Major Project Implementation Plan", and is in line with the development trend of the national and Shandong provincial industries.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "With the increasing health awareness and the change of consumers' consumption concepts and dietary preferences,the functional beverage market has been growing rapidly in recent years and the scenes of drinking have been expanding, providing an unprecedented development opportunity for this market. In line with the implementation of the "Healthy China 2030" strategy, the Group is leveraging its industry experiences and strengths to launch two new featured beverages that are distinctive and different from some similar products in the market. While this is in line with the Group's strategic approach of enriching its product range and brand portfolio, it also meets customers' needs and consumers' evolving tastes. With the increasing diversification of our products, the Group is expected to further enhance its competitiveness in the functional beverage market, especially in the sports drink segment."



Mr. Yang continues, "Based on the theory of modern nutrition and sports medicine, the Group's new series of functional beverages can provide nutritional supplements and a variety of health benefits including immune system enhancement, slimming, anti-ageing, sports muscle building and intestinal tract conditioning. We believe that our products will arouse positive reactions after officially launched. As the market demand for functional beverages and processed fruit products continues to increase, the Group will continue to actively develop and innovate,and to bring more kinds of functional beverages and snack food products. To meet the needs of the market, we will contine to actively drive high-quality development in order to repay the community and consumer's support and trust on us."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party" and "Yao Guo Ji".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and have also been awarded the honor and qualification of "China Canned Product Quality Certification Label" by national associations.



The Group was awarded China's Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally-renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com







