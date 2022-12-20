Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Monday, 19 December 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Music Licensing, Inc
Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Major Updates for Investors: Form 211 Filing, Potential Forward Stock Split or Dividend, and Plans to List on Nasdaq

NAPLES, FL, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC PINK:SONG), owner of Pro Music Rights, one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that a new Form 211 has been filed with FINRA to restore its proprietary quote eligibility. The company is now awaiting FINRA to process the form and is confident that it will fully restore its eligibility.

In addition, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is exploring a forward stock split or a stock-based dividend once FINRA has processed the new Form 211. The company is considering a 1 for 5 forward stock split to increase liquidity, tighten the bid/ask spread, and increase trading volume. It is also exploring the possibility of issuing a dividend to shareholders in the form of a new class of common stock with identical rights as the current class. Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) plans to file another Form 211 with FINRA to allow both classes of common stock to be publicly traded.

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) has been in communication with Nasdaq's First North Growth Market in Sweden to list on the exchange. On December 15, 2022, the company's European capital markets listing advisor, DCM Asesores, had a call with Nasdaq First North Growth Market to become a certified adviser. DCM Asesores expects to undergo training to become a certified adviser by mid to late February 2023 and guide Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) through the listing process on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq has already confirmed the reservation of the symbol NASDAQ: MUSIC for Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG)'s listing.

In other news, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is working with its legal counsel to collect on a judgment won against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) and expects to receive a response on an arbitration complaint filed with FINRA by Pro Music Rights and the Jake P. Noch Family Office seeking $386,574,108.25 plus interest and costs from OTC Link LLC by January 6, 2023.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact:
investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Music Licensing, Inc
Sectors: Daily Finance, Art, Music & Design, Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
#WBSBangkok wraps up a successful two days and breaks new grounds for web3 in 2023  
Dec 19, 2022 21:54 HKT/SGT
Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Major Updates for Investors: Form 211 Filing, Potential Forward Stock Split or Dividend, and Plans to List on Nasdaq  
Dec 19, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Gelonghui Reports CMS' Successful Phase III Study of Methylthioninium Chloride Enteric-coated Sustained-release Tablets  
Dec 19, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Samaiden Group Signs Agreement to Explore Cambodia Venture  
Dec 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Heavyweights to speak as Asian Financial Forum opens conference year  
Dec 19, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer  
Dec 19, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer  
Dec 19, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Clinches Two Innovation Awards at Asia Communication Awards 2022  
Dec 19, 2022 15:26 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Awarded the "Most Valuable Pharmaceutical and Medical Company" in the Selection of the "7th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards"  
Dec 19, 2022 14:55 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 December 2022  
Dec 19, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       