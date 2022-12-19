Monday, 19 December 2022, 15:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CleverTap CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the World's #1 Retention Cloud today announced the appointment of Satyadeep Mishra as their new Chief Human Resources Officer. He joins from the hospitality-technology platform, OYO where he worked as the Chief Human Resources Officer for its technology, product, global functions and international markets teams.



With over two decades of experience working with the likes of Jio, Barclays and Bajaj Finserv among others, Satya brings with him a demonstrable history of leading teams and conceptualizing innovative HR strategies across domains of talent acquisition, training & development, and performance management. He also played a pivotal role in the transformational growth journey of Jio's core telecom and digital initiatives.



"We are excited to have Satya onboard. Having nurtured some of the industry's leading experts, quality talent has always been a top priority for CleverTap. And with Satya's immense experience, I have no doubt that he will lead our People Strategy and continue to build on our culture which puts employees first, as we go from strength to strength in our journey as global MarTech leaders", said Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap.



"It's an absolute pleasure to be part of such a dynamic and exuberant team. The growth of CleverTap over the past few years is a testament to the capabilities and dedication of everybody involved with the team. The roles that HR functions play, not just in people strategy, but even in business, have become significant for more companies especially within the era of work from anywhere. I am elated to be working with like minded individuals that understand the importance of retaining and nurturing bright talent. I am confident that together, we can scale new heights and break conventional barriers while creating value not only for our customers, but also for our employees world over", said Satyadeep Mishra, Chief Human Resource Officer, CleverTap.



About CleverTap



CleverTap is the World's #1 Retention Cloud that helps app-first brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and life-time value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.



The platform is powered by TesseractDB(TM) - world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.



CleverTap is trusted by 1500 customers, including Gojek, ShopX, Electronic Arts, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.



Backed by leading investors such as Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.



