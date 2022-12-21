Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
MDRT Launches MDRT Global Services To Provide Innovative Growth Opportunities to Financial Services Leaders
Separate association within MDRT Family of Brands opens membership applications November 1, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Building on its culture of excellence and providing financial professionals with opportunities for personal and career growth, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) is expanding its family of brands with the introduction of MDRT Global Services. On November 1, 2022, MDRT Global Services opened for membership to financial services leaders around the world. This new association strives to inspire field and home office leaders by creating ways for them to foster deeper engagement with the MDRT community, to gain skills to develop an MDRT culture within their teams and to enhance their professional and personal growth.

2023 MDRT President Peggy Tsai, RFP, CCFP

The MDRT Family of Brands provides opportunities for financial services professionals at every stage of their career to achieve increasing levels of success. Through MDRT, MDRT Academy and MDRT Global Services, the MDRT Family of Brands helps the best and brightest elevate their success, build a community of excellence, and live rich and meaningful lives.

"For nearly 100 years, financial advisors have been able to grow and learn from each other through membership in MDRT," said 2023 MDRT President Peggy Tsai, RFP, CCFP. "Now leaders in financial services have new tools to sharpen their skillsets, build an MDRT culture within their teams and lead more effectively, through their membership and engagement with MDRT Global Services."

Tsai added, "Being the Premier Association of Financial Professionals, MDRT membership is highly sought after by the world's top financial services professionals. The launch of MDRT Global Services will provide field and home office leaders with opportunities to broaden their horizons and professional expertise, equipping them to develop the coveted MDRT culture within their advisor teams. With a total of 8,741 MDRT members in 2022, Hong Kong is the third largest member market in the world. We believe that by becoming a member of MDRT Global Services, Hong Kong professionals who lead financial services advisors can receive more specialized and personalized training and thereby enhance the competitiveness of their teams. In the future, we expect to see more Hong Kong professionals become MDRT members and the city could be poised to take the top spot in the ranking."

Created as a stand-alone association to help home office and field leaders excel in their profession, MDRT Global Services provides members various opportunities to broaden their horizons and professional knowledge. This includes study groups, custom leadership content, awards, webcasts and eligibility to attend MDRT organized events, paving the way for them to build success.

MDRT Global Services offers exclusive member benefits that are custom-made to successfully build the esteemed MDRT culture within one's team. Leaders can grow alongside a dynamic global community of peers, and learn innovative techniques and time-tested leadership strategies. At the MDRT Annual Meeting or MDRT Global Conference, members will also gain valuable opportunities to forge strong connections with fellow financial experts and learn from peers in the profession.

Annual membership dues are competitively priced at USD 600, and in line with MDRT's 2023 membership dues. Membership is open to field and home office leaders looking to build an MDRT culture in their teams. Applications can be completed directly on the MDRT Global Services website. Field and home office leaders interested in learning more about MDRT Global Services and applying for membership can visit mdrtgs.org/join.

About MDRT Global Services
As the newest offering under the global MDRT Family of Brands, MDRT Global Services was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association with innovative leadership development strategies, MDRT Global Services provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Global Services membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while allowing leaders to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organizations. To learn more visit mdrtgs.org.



