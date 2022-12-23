Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, 23 December 2022, 14:40 HKT/SGT
'Switching On the SUN' - Samaiden Officially Turns on First Power Generation Facility at Sunway Nexis

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Samaiden Group Berhad (Bursa: SAMAIDEN, 0223), a clean energy solution specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power, is pleased to announce that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Capital Management Sdn. Bhd.'s first solar investment project at Sunway Nexis has commenced operation on 23 December 2022.

Sunway Nexis Management Corporation Chairman, Mr. Teo Poh Heng[L]; Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee

Samaiden will operate and maintain the rooftop solar PV system with an installed capacity of 531 kilowatt-peak (kWp) for a duration of 20 years. Based on the generation of 12.5 million kilowatt hour (kWh) over the 20-year period, this can reduce approximately 8,400 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, "As part of the diversification plan for our Group, we are delighted to see the completion of this first investment project, in which the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed with Perbadanan Pengurusan Sunway Nexis (Sunway Nexis Management Corporation) back in December 2021."

"This is a remarkable milestone for us as this facility will contribute positively to our revenue and cash flow on a recurring basis for 20 years."

Sunway Nexis Management Corporation Chairman, Mr. Teo Poh Heng said, "We must focus on the future of our planet and emphasize sustainability of renewable energy (RE) and Sunway Nexis is happy to partner with Samaiden as the solar PV investor as this will certainly help to raise awareness of RE and its benefits to the owners and tenants of the building. I must thank Samaiden for taking this bold initiative to invest in Solar PV for Sunway Nexis as this is in line with our nation's initiative on implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in the workplace. It starts with wise and timely corporate decisions that has long-term repercussions for all concerned."

"With the recent announcement made by the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad on the surcharge of 20 sen/kWh to be imposed for industry medium voltage and high-voltage users including multinational corporations, we foresee that the solar PV system will be the best alternative for them to deploy in order to reduce their electricity bills," Ir. Chow noted.

Samaiden Group Berhad: 0223 [BURSA: SAMAIDEN], https://samaiden.com.my/


