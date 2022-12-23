Friday, 23 December 2022, 15:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited Shares of Major Global Medical Device Manufacturer OrbusNeich Medical Group Commence Trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Shares of OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited ("OrbusNeich" or the "Group"), a major global medical device manufacturer specialized in interventional instruments for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures, today commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), under the stock code 6929.

Mr. Teddy Chien, Chairman Emeritus and Founder (right) and Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (left), together strike the ceremonial gong, marking the Group's listing on the Main Board of HKEX

Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (right) presents a souvenir to HKEX

OrbusNeich makes a generous donation of HK$3,000,000 to HKEX Foundation to secure the auspicious stock code number "6929". Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (right) presents the cheque to HKEX

(From left to right): John Chow,Executive Director and Head of Business Development; Jason Chen, Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; Gloria Tam, Independent Non-executive Director; Denise Lau, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer; Teddy Chien, Chairman Emeritus and Founder; David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; George Lau, Independent Non-executive Director; Angus Chan, Independent Non-executive Director

About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited

OrbusNeich is a major global medical device manufacturer specialized in interventional instruments for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OrbusNeich sells products to over 70 countries and regions worldwide, and it is also the only PCI balloon manufacturer headquartered in China that ranked among the top 6 players in all major overseas PCI balloon markets including Japan (Ranked No. 2), Europe (Ranked No. 4), and the U.S. (Ranked No. 6) in terms of sales volume of PCI balloons in 2021 in accordance with the CIC Report. In addition, in terms of sales volume of PTA balloons in 2021, it ranked No. 3 in Japan and No. 4 in the U.S., respectively. It also specializes in coronary stent products and is actively expanding into neuro vascular intervention and structural heart disease areas. OrbusNeich owns more than 180 granted patents globally. Its in-house R&D team has over twenty years of product development experience and has developed proprietary, world leading technologies.



For more details, please visit the Group's official website: https://orbusneich.com/







