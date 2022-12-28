Tuesday, 27 December 2022, 18:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SMI Vantage SMI Vantage Appoints F&B Innovator Jocelyn Chng to the Advisory Board Committee - Jocelyn Chng to join the Advisory Board Committee of SMI Vantage as Kevin Shao retires

- Ms Chng's extensive experience and expertise in F&B including automation and related services makes her knowledge highly relevant to SMI's new projects

- SMI Vantage's Robochef is a groundbreaking concept that uses Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to automate several stages of the cooking process to enable delivery of exceptional and consistent food quality to its customers.

SINGAPORE, Dec 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited, an investment and management company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, today announced it has appointed Ms. Jocelyn Chng as a member of the Advisory Board Committee, effective 1 January 2023.



Ms Chng is the Group CEO of JR Group Holdings, a one-stop solutions provider for the F&B industry with capabilities in food manufacturing, automated cafes, and corporate F&B management. Over the years, Ms Chng has won numerous awards, including ASME's Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2001, the Montblanc Businesswoman Award in 2003 and was selected by EY to participate in its 2018 Entrepreneurial Winning Women Asia-Pacific Program. Under Chng's leadership, JR Group opened the world's first Vendcafe serving hot meals in Singapore. Chef-in- Box Vendcafe is an unmanned and automated all-vending machine cafe.



Having been personally involved with developing multiple companies and platforms particularly in the F&B space, Ms Chng has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale businesses to the next level. "I am delighted to welcome Jocelyn to our Advisory Board. She brings a wealth of experience in the F&B space, having launched many highly successful ventures and growing JR Group Holdings to where it is today. As our Company enters the Robochef business, her expertise and experience will be highly relevant and extremely helpful in helping us grow this business and helping the company look at other related opportunities." said Mark Bedingham, President and Chief Executive Officer.



In reply, Ms Chng said, "I am honoured to be appointed to the Advisory Board of SMI Vantage and am excited to learn more about SMI Vantage's exciting projects. F&B is in the midst of transformation from being a labour-intensive industry, to one that leverages on technology and automation for higher productivity and return on investment. SMI Vantage's use of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Robochef concept is a good example of this trend in the F&B industry. I look forward to working closely with Mark, the Board, and the rest of the leadership team to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead and usher in SMI Vantage's next chapter of growth and success."



SMI would also like to thank Kevin Shao for his valuable contributions and advice to the Company during his time with us at SMI.



About SMI Vantage



SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including technology-based SaaS services and other high- tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances. https://www.smivantage.com/



For media queries, please reach out to:

Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

Wayne Koo - wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9338-8166

Derek Yeo - derek@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9791-4707



Proud Investor Relations partner:

https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/ and https://www.shareinvestorholdings.com/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SMI Vantage

Sectors: Food & Beverage, Daily News, Human Resources, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

